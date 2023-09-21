Kendall Jenner walks the streets of New York without pants

Wearing only a blouse and lingerie, the model was captured while leaving a restaurant.

Like any other person, the outfits that celebrities wear when they go out on the street eventually become a source of inspiration for fans, as is the case now. Kendall Jenner.

seen with model a bold look When she was caught walking on the streets of New York after leaving a restaurant, her outfit caught everyone’s attention.

She was wearing a classic striped print XXL blue shirt and how she looked have black lingerie, Classic black loafers from The Row, a Maxim quilted bag and rectangular frame sunglasses.

Her style is usually a combination of tight-fitting garments with wide clothing, always playing with contrasts with a minimalist touch. On this occasion, the young woman got rid of the pants and She used the shirt as a dress.

It didn’t take long for reactions to her outfit to arrive and fans immediately asked her to wear pants. Let’s remember that

According to Forbes magazine rankings, she is currently the highest paid model in the world with a net worth of $22 million.

“She forgot something 😮 Hahaha”

“Please put some pants on #KendallJenner.”

“No Kendall, you’re not Tom Cruise wearing that look.”

“The truth is that it looks terrible, looks nothing like the road.”

model love

bad bunny Recently, during an interview given to Vanity Fair, he talked about his personal and professional life. The Puerto Rican singer revealed that a new album is coming and fans will be able to hear a new sound from him.

“I’m not sure if it will shape my music, in general or just one song,” he told the publication. The new album may be released next fall; However, he did not give much information about his plans.

Kendall Jenner walks around topless with Bad Bunny in New York

Regarding his relationship with Kendall Jenner, the singer said that he is not interested in getting married and having children at the moment, but he does not rule out the possibility of settling down in the future.

She also talked about fans’ criticism about her love life: “They don’t know how you feel, they don’t know how you live, they don’t know anything and I really don’t want that. Let them know,” she told the outlet.

Bad Bunny and Kendall at Drake’s concert pic.twitter.com/m4ohOf95sb – Carlox Ivan (@itscarlosivan) 14 August 2023

