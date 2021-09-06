Kendall Jenner was shocked when she and Devin Booker were involved in a fatal car accident

Instagram

The reality TV star was devastated to see her and her NBA star boyfriend crash into a traffic structure in Phlox, Mississippi.

AceShowbiz – Kendall Jenner And Devin Booker They may be thankful for avoiding an accident, but they can’t hide their shock at the model car crash. The “Continuing with the Kardashians“Alam was devastated when she and her boyfriend witnessed an accident that killed one person over the weekend.

In the photo obtained by Il Sole, the model put a hand over her mouth, shocked, and she and Devin got out of the car to take a good look. As the couple drove a black 4 × 4 during the crash, traffic increased in Philox, Mississippi.

It wasn’t clear who was behind the wheel at the time, but Kendall wore a short white and white dress paired with sandals at the waist. The NBA star, meanwhile, sported a casual look with a white tee and khakis paired with black and white sneakers.

According to the report, the accident occurred last Saturday afternoon, September 4 at 12:40 pm, when a person pulling the tractor lost control of his vehicle and was thrown into the waters of Philoxi Bay. Authorities said the vehicle and trailer began to tip over as they crossed the Draw Bridge Greats.

The driver’s side of the truck hit the barrier on the west side of the bridge, pushing the driver out of the truck and into the water. At 2:30 pm, the man was pulled out of the water and died instantly. His identity has not yet been disclosed.

Meanwhile, a passenger from the truck was injured and taken to a nearby hospital. That person is currently in stable condition.

It was also confirmed that Kendall and Devin were not involved in the incident, but were stuck in traffic as the southern lanes of the highway were closed when first responders searched for the person.