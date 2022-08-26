Kendall Jenner wears Dolce & Gabbana dress once worn by Gisele Bundchen: pics

Image Credit: Splashnews

The history of models! Kendall Jenner stepped out in a vintage Dolce & Gabbana dress worn by the one and only Gisele Bundchen. The 26-year-old looked sensational in the slip-style number with the image of a robot that Gisele, now 42, debuted at the spring 2001 D&G show in Italy. Kendall was spotted in the dress, which included a subtle leopard print detail at the top, as she exited a vehicle and walked towards her sister Kylie JennerThe Ulta Beauty party.

Kendall teamed the D&G dress with a black strappy sandal and a glittery handbag, both from the designer Alexander Wang. She kept her brunette hair in a center bun, channeling Y2K with her blue eyeshadow and small silver hoop earrings. The Calabasas native kept her manicure neutral with nude polish, which she showed off while holding her blue iPhone in her right hand.

The catwalk star has been spotted several times in Dolce & Gabbana in recent months, including when her sister Kourtney married Travis Barker earlier this summer. The whole family was dressed in iconic designs from the legendary designers, including Kenny who opted for a nude floral bodycon dress for the ceremony and reception! She hilariously struggled up a steep staircase in the set, which was captured on video by her younger sister (which was, of course, shared on social media). The bride also wore a white mini dress from the brand.

Kylie’s party was in support of the launch of Kylie Cosmetics at Ulta Beauty in the Westwood area of ​​Los Angeles, as well as the launch of her new plumping lip gloss. The 25-year-old billionaire invited her parents Kris Jenner66, and Caitlyn Jenner72, and her sisters Kendall, Kourtney, 43, Kim41, and Khloe38 years old, to mark the occasion, as well as friends Olivia Pierson and Nathalie Halcro. The mother of two (who also had a daughter stormy4, with her at the party) also looked fabulous in a white mini dress with a corset, matching pumps and a lipstick-shaped clutch from Judith Lieber.

