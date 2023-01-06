Kendall Jenner wears leggings and Nike sneakers in a sporty look for 2023

If there is something that distinguishes the also businesswoman in terms of fashion, it is her fascination for minimalist aesthetics in all her looks. Either with midi dresses satin, coordinated jean or outfits sports, the key is to create modern outfits in neutral colors and subtle designs that fit the season. With the arrival of 2023, the idea of ​​fulfilling the resolutions of the New Year becomes easier if you feel comfortable and with a style that allows you to move freely. This is how the 27-year-old model decrees it, who becomes the inspiration we need to start off on the right foot.

kendall jenner bet on classic leggings black cotton and high waist. He combined them with a bomber jacket. vintage of Nautica, along with nike tennis in the ‘Air Zoom Spiridon’ model, which stand out for their silver color and rubber sole that provides greater comfort. Finally, he added to the equation a couple of White socks sports and Sunglasses discrete that raise the result. Without a doubt, it is a look that we could well imitate for those days in which you want to look relaxed, but in a modern way and with a high dose of style.

Nike Air Zoom Spiridon tennis shoes. Courtesy Nike

Where have we seen the trend of wearing leggings with sneakers?

Since Bella Hadidgoing by Emily Ratajkowski Y hailey bieberthe leggings with sneakers It is the most attractive style duo to evoke the best of a conventional style. However, to achieve a more distinctive effect, it is only a matter of complementing with fitted blouses, padded jackets or a good one hoodie that make all the difference in styling.