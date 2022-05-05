Entertainment

Kendall Jenner wears translucent look at Met Gala after party

The famous model and socialite Kendall Jenner chose to wear a transparent outfit and also showed her bedding in after party of the met galabeing of course one of the best dressed.

Model Kendall Jenner put on a fashionista display Monday night, managing to be quite the sensation.

But as if that were not enough, his style chair persisted in the after party organized in Zero Bond.

It should be noted that the celebrity was captured by paparazzi on her way to the party and wore a risky transparent ensemble, consisting of a black lace blouse and skirt, which exposed her copper-toned satin bed set.

The whole set has been complemented with sandals with glitter applications and a set of black nails.

At the Met Ball, she took off her eyebrows, but at the next party, she brought them back up and tried makeup with light and neutral shades.

On the red carpet of the 2022 Met Gala, on the other hand, she was much more dramatic wearing a custom black tulle Prada top with an embroidered net overlay.

She also added a wide black silk skirt with hand-pleated details to the outfit, and the movement and volume of the skirt was a spectacle for the photographers.

It should be noted that the beautiful model constantly travels to Jalisco, Mexico, to supervise the production of tequila and said that her interest in the liquor began at an early age.

I was intrigued by tequila because my parents loved it. It was a celebration in our house. When I grew up, I started exploring space… And I was always trying wide varieties of tequila,” he said.

In addition, Kendall Jenner assures that the fact that all her sisters have their own businesses has inspired her to promote hers.

It is for this reason that she decided to found 818 Tequila, because that way she has the facility to serve as an example for other women.

I want to create and build a successful business that can inspire other female entrepreneurs. That was the big goal for me in doing this. Harness your power and how amazing you are. If they have a dream and a passion… They are unstoppable,” he added.

