Kendall Jenner welcomes newest family member and says little one looks ‘just like her’ in sweet post-birth video

Kendall Jenner has welcomed a new member of the family in an adorable video following the birth.

The 28-year-old model showed her mother Kris Jenner, 68, and sister Khloe Kardashian, 39, a video of the new arrival.

Kendall Jenner welcomes a new member of the family in a sweet video following the birth Credit: Instagram/KrisJenner

The star shares his excitement on the reality show Credit: Hulu

Kendall talked about her family during the most recent episode of The Kardashians.

The scene begins in a grand mansion in Los Angeles.

Khloe walked over to Kendall, who was standing in the kitchen, with her son, Tatum Thompson, one, on her hip.

She said: “Congratulations.”

The Good American founder gave Kendall a basket full of vegetables and said: “This is a bouquet full of carrots.”

The family welcomed and cheered each other as Kris welcomed Khloe.

Kendall then came out in a confessional and told the audience her good news.

She said: “So my foal was born. I think I have the most beautiful foal.”

“And I know everyone says this about their foals, but I really believe I have the most beautiful foal.”

The scene cuts to the kitchen, where the model is holding up her phone to show her family photos and video of her new horse.

Kendall showed Khloe a photo and exclaimed: “Isn’t that me? She has my legs”

Khloe agreed: “That’s you in human form.”

Kendall corrected: “Horse form.”

Khloe said: “Oh whatever, yes.”

The family continued to admire the horse as the reality star scrolled through the photos.

The model said in a confessional: “I didn’t get to see the birth, it happened at one o’clock and I was sleeping and I didn’t hear my phone ringing.”

She laughed: “So I’m like a bad mother for this. Really strong start.”

Chris then came out with a carrot cake with a candle along with her 42-year-old partner Corey Gamble.

Chris said: “Happy birthday.”

She said in the confessional: “I love celebrating everything and I think it would be really special to celebrate Kendall’s new pony.”

Kendall’s announcement comes after the star was accused of lying after an old clip of hers recently resurfaced on social media.

The supermodel revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2018 that she got some ink.

During the interview, Kendall – who recently celebrated her 28th birthday – told the former TV show host that she came up with the word meow and got it tattooed on the inside of her lower lip in 2016.

“I was drunk! I was drunk!! I wasn’t thinking clearly,” the Kardashian star revealed.

She continued: “It was literally the first thing that came to my mind, like, I don’t know! Just like my drunk thoughts.

“No (it wasn’t painful). It’s just like obesity, I don’t even know what it is: is it muscle, fat, anything? My first one was a white dot because I just wanted to know. That’s what it feels like. All my friends have them! I just want to know what it feels like. No, you can’t see it but it’s kind of like that.”

However, her lip tattoo resurfaced on a popular Kardashian internet forum, where fans thought she was “lying.”

The author revealed that there were people all over Pinterest who had the word meow on their lower lips.

He questioned: “Why does Kendall pretend that she came up with this tattoo idea when she got it from Pinterest?”

“Because she’s Basic with a capital B,” one fan wrote in the comments section.

Another said: “Ouch. I never want to see her pull her lip down again.”

Kendall was excited about the birth of her horse Credit: Hulu

Kendall has loved horses her whole life Credit: Instagram