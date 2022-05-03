Kendall Jenner: why was she alone on the 2022 Met Gala red carpet?

Like many other personalities, Kendall Jenner was one of the guests of the Met Gala on Monday, May 2, 2022. Only the reality TV star was alone. His companion, basketball player Devin Booker, was not present at his side.

The couple formed by Kendall Jenner and would Devin Booker be in crisis? This is the question that everyone is asking when the professional basketball player was not alongside his companion on Monday May 2, 2022, during the Met Gala. In effect, Kendall Jenner was alone on the red carpet. Only, if the man who shares her life was not with her, it’s becausehe plays the NBA Playoffs with his Phoenix team. An important issue that does not leave him a minute of respite and therefore he could not go to one of the most important events in New York. Not enough to destabilize the Kardashian / Jenner clan member who was determined to shine during this unmissable event.

To respect the theme of the 2022 edition: “Gilded Glamour, White Tie”, i.e. the variation of clothes from the end of the 19th century from a modern angle, she had opted for a long black dress signed Prada. It was in June 2020 that Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker formalized their relationship while rumors around their possible couple had been raging for several weeks. Since then, the lovers seem to be living a beautiful love story and seem to be more accomplices than ever.

Kendall Jener and Devin Booker are tight-lipped about their private lives

Nevertheless, they prefer to remain discreet about their private life. “Kylie and I have had the opportunity to see our big sisters go through marriages, relationships and breakups in a very public way. (…) It makes my life much easier and our relationship much better, to be honest… For me, it’s something private that should not be brought to judgment or known to everyone“, had thus explained Kendall Jenner who had not wished to evoke his story with Devin Booker in keeping up with the Kardashians.

Loading-widget

Subscribe to the Closermag.fr Newsletter to receive the latest news for free