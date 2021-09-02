Kendall Jenner will be creative director of the Fwrd e-tailer

A portrait of Kendall Jenner (Instagram photo @kendalljenner)



Kendall Jenner can now add the role of creative director of Fwrd. “This position means another step forward for me,” he says in a statement.

As creative director, Jenner will be responsible for the look and feel of the website, select designers and propose trends for clients. A prerequisite for a position like this is having a strong know-how of what’s happening in fashion. Fwrd has the ability to anticipate trends and Kendall has an edge in this area. A reference point of street style, a character with a wide reputation, he has a parterre of people who look to his style to find new inspirations. As he said Raissa Gerona, chief brand officer of Revolve group, parent company of the brand founded in 2003: «Kendall is a sort of compendium of luxury fashion, and there is no one more suitable for this position».

Kendall Jenner will be in charge starting from New York fashion week, from 8 September. Particular attention will be paid to emerging designers and independents, with the aim of offering them support and at the same time keeping Fwrd at the forefront of global trends. «I hope, in some way, that this is an opportunity to give the most creative people an adequate platform. I work with many talents who not only influence my way of dressing but also my daily choices. The digital space is a very important tool for current artists and is certainly an open window on the next generation ». (All rights reserved)