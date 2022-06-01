Kendall Jenner wore $1,150 dress, but TikTok found $18 version

Being an international model and a member of one of the most stylish families in America, it’s only fitting that Kendall Jenner has a great style! Luckily for us, TikTok is always around to unearth affordable versions of popular tracks from the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

A few weeks ago, Kendall Jenner shared on Instagram a look straight out of the 2000s that many wanted to copy.

In the photo carousel, the 26-year-old wears a fitted sleeveless maxi dress with a cute colorful pattern.

The Loewe-brand dress is on sale at Saks Fifth Avenue for $1,150 but, of course, it’s sold out at the time of this writing.

The good news is that a TikTok user has found a tricked of the dress on Amazon!

From the Argeousgor brand, the tight dress can be found there for only $18, and this in exactly the same shades as Kendall.

Tie-dye print sleeveless tank dress of Argeousgor, $18 at Amazon





If you like the model, but want to change the colors, it is also available in different shades like purple, yellow and blue-green.





Complete the look with a flip-flop style platform sandal and you’ve got a perfect Y2K ensemble for summer.

Soda Women’s Platform Flip Flops, $45 at Amazon





It’s your turn!

These videos might interest you: