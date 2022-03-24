Kendall Jenner would have had lip surgery

Kendall Jenner He shared a video in his Instagram stories, where a change in his lips could be seen, looking larger and more fleshy than usual.

The model was sitting in the front of a car, recording a short clip of her face, showing off her stunning lips, which, Despite being very well made up, you could see that their appearance was not only due to the use of lipstick.

The video surprised some fans, who commented on Twitter about Jenner’s new physical appearance, speculating that she would have filled her lips.

“Kendall Jenner’s lips have exploded. In other news: Los Angeles-area dermatologists and cosmetic surgeons report they’ve run out of fillers.” and “Kendall Jenner wears more fleshy lips and similar to those of Kylie”were part of the published tweets.

In 2017, the rumor spread that Kendall had undergone a complete facial reconstruction. “I didn’t even address it at the time, because if I address it, people are going to be like, ‘Oh, so he’s defending himself, he must be guilty. The socialite commented on the rumor.

In addition, he argued that due to his career as a model it is not convenient for him to retouch his face: “It’s all so exhausting. As a model, why would I reconstruct my face? It doesn’t even make sense.” he said on his defunct website.