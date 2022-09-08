Entertainment

Kendall Jenner wows in a red leather jacket and fishnets for a steamy photoshoot

Photo of James James8 hours ago
0 28 2 minutes read

KENDALL Jenner gets a rock makeover by posing in red leather.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 26, wore crimson fishnets paired with thigh-high boots for a special 50th anniversary edition of W Magazine.

Kendall dressed as Egyptian queen Cleopatra in a black Chanel ensemble

3

She also impersonated Egyptian Queen Cleopatra in a black Chanel ensemble.

Speaking about juggling modeling with her brand of tequila, she explained the problem: “At one point it was all going so fast, but now I feel like I can really appreciate it a lot more and be super present. . »

It comes after Kourtney Kardashian snubbed her sister Kendall Jenner’s defining moment amid her feud with her famous siblings.

Kendall hosted the launch party for Añejo Reserve, a new product from her 818 Tequila brand.

On August 18, the party took place at Little Beach House Malibu in California.

Guests were treated to shots of Eight Reserve, custom 818 cocktails and a few light bites.

Also in attendance were Kim Kardashian, 41, and Khloe Kardashian, 38, posed for a group photo with their mom and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, 42.

Khloe previously promoted the same event on social media.

I have no collarbones and people are always amazed when I show them my

I'm getting criticized for getting my Christmas decorations ready early - but I have a good reason

Even though she was embargoed not to, Kendall’s older sister shared the flyer – which listed items on a dinner menu – stamped with her tequila brand logo.

Kourtney, 41, appeared to be missing out on her younger brother’s event as she didn’t appear in any of the photos.

Kendall Jenner on the cover of W magazine

3

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James8 hours ago
0 28 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Alexandra Daddario chosen for the cover of “Women’s Health” magazine: They highlight her great year

2 mins ago

Vitinha praises Neymar “we get along very well, he’s a very accessible guy, very open”

4 mins ago

Gal Gadot intimidates the streets on top of her convertible

13 mins ago

FC Barcelona reaches out to Lionel Messi – Sport.fr

15 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button