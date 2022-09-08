Kendall Jenner wows in a red leather jacket and fishnets for a steamy photoshoot

KENDALL Jenner gets a rock makeover by posing in red leather.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 26, wore crimson fishnets paired with thigh-high boots for a special 50th anniversary edition of W Magazine.

3

She also impersonated Egyptian Queen Cleopatra in a black Chanel ensemble.

Speaking about juggling modeling with her brand of tequila, she explained the problem: “At one point it was all going so fast, but now I feel like I can really appreciate it a lot more and be super present. . »

It comes after Kourtney Kardashian snubbed her sister Kendall Jenner’s defining moment amid her feud with her famous siblings.

Kendall hosted the launch party for Añejo Reserve, a new product from her 818 Tequila brand.

On August 18, the party took place at Little Beach House Malibu in California.

Guests were treated to shots of Eight Reserve, custom 818 cocktails and a few light bites.

Also in attendance were Kim Kardashian, 41, and Khloe Kardashian, 38, posed for a group photo with their mom and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, 42.

Khloe previously promoted the same event on social media.

Even though she was embargoed not to, Kendall’s older sister shared the flyer – which listed items on a dinner menu – stamped with her tequila brand logo.

Kourtney, 41, appeared to be missing out on her younger brother’s event as she didn’t appear in any of the photos.