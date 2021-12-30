Kendall Jenner’s animalier french manicure winter 2021 nail trend

The style of Kendall Jenner it is minimalist but extremely cool: it loves everything that is linear and clean, but at the same time has a street soul. Her ability to blend trends allows her to create very personal looks, among the most copied for their simplicity and attitude. Also as regards the manicure she follows this mood and to celebrate the holiday season she has chosen a nail art that is the perfect summary of what they are and will be nail trends from now to 2022. Elegant and modern, it was designed to match a long and black Carolina Herrera dress, decidedly dramatic and that deserved the leading role of the whole Christmas look.

On her medium-long and tapered nails, there could only be the American manicure, that is a more elegant and sober version of the classic French manicure, obviously reinterpreted in an original way. To do this, the nail artist Lisa Kon has in fact chosen the animal of the moment, which we have already intercepted on the hands of other celebs such as Adele for example. This is the tortoiseshell, much more discreet than various leopard and zebra stripes thanks to its natural colors, blended with each other. By decorating only the tips, the effect is even more measured, in full Kendall style. For the rest of the nails, an extremely natural milky nude was chosen, which reveals the bed below. The end result is absolutely chic.

Lisa Kon shared the colors she used to create this one french tortoise, that is coffee, black, sand and mustard, but knowing how to mix them properly is definitely the business of professionals in the sector: proposing it again at home could be difficult for mere mortals, much better rely on stickers.

