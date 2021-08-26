Kendall Jenner’s cars: models and features

Born in 1995, innate beauty and irresistible charm, these are some of the characteristics of the American model Kendall Jenner. But few know what his greatest passion is, namely that for cars!

In this article we will find out what the favorite cars from Jenner and which are part of his collection personal.

Kendall Jenner’s cars

Kendall Jenner has a real one passion for cars, he especially loves the vintage and that’s why its collection private contains several! Not only vintage, among the cars preferred by the beautiful and very rich model there are also the SUV and the sports.

In short, from what can be deduced certainly Jenner is not a lover of banal and banal cars. But let’s see what are the four-wheeled vehicles that are part of its splendid collection private.

Vintage cars from Kendall Jenner’s collection

Between vintage car that are part of the special car collection of model Kendall Kenner, there is certainly one Ford Mustang Cabriolet from 1965. A car still current today, with a flaming red color, which boasts a 200 horsepower V8 engine. The Mustang Cabriolet is one of the favorite cars by Kendall, several times over the years she has been paparazzi while driving this splendid four-wheeled vehicle with a vintage and at the same time modern character.





There Cadillac Eldorado from the 1960s is another vintage car that is part of the Jender collection, purchased in 2017 lilac in color, this little one luxury gem is one of the cars that was counted among the more expensive in its most successful period.





A car from timeless charm and from a classic style, but that smacks of current.

Kendall Jenner’s cars: sports and SUVs

Not just vintage cars, the car collection of the beautiful Kendall Jenner it is also composed of some sport cars and definitely more modern. Here are the specifics.

The Range Rover SUV it is another of the precious jewels that are part of Jenner’s automotive heritage. Imposing, luxurious and classy, ​​the SUV seems to fully reflect the elegance and style of the model, who has been spotted several times while driving.

There Ferrari 488 Spider is another of the cars owned by Kendall Jenner, a luxury gift that the model would have granted after falling madly in love with her sister’s Ferrari 458 Spider. With a modern and sporty design, this car stands out strongly from the others and is characterized by a unique and inimitable style and character, distinguished by the magical prancing horse, which has always fascinated all car lovers.

