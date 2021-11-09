Kendall Jenner’s chunky loafers are on Amazon

For an extraordinary alignment of the planets, the autumn winter 2021/2022 trends reveal models that are nothing short of space. In order, the (fashion) system includes platform sandals to touch the stars, jewel heels ready to shine, sculpted shoes to experiment with design and high boots not to be missed. Among the latest, shiny moccasins land on Earth (and on the catwalk). You don’t need a telescope to see them, just look through the lens of the street style photographers who documented all their movements in September 2021. A month later, in November, the new images arrive on the web. Spotted, those Kendall Jenner Vagabonds are cool enough to trigger the desire to have them * now *.

Courtesy

Since they have become the real essentials of the most followed model and trendsetter on social media, now we are talking about nothing else. Special correspondent in the streets of Manhattan, little Kardashian does not give up enjoying every moment with her favorite black models. But every action has an equal and opposite reaction, so giving up wanting Kendall Jenner’s moccasins is impossible for anyone (+ Katie Holmes, who has them alike). In balance between summer feelings and hot chocolate, the elegant models continue to become popular on the web, attracting industry professionals, celebrities and onlookers. The reason? Ideal for facing the first cold, they have the scent of summer.

Kendall Jenner, the winter 2021 moccasins to buy on Amazon

Courtesy

Comfortable, black, super shiny: we liked the Cosmo Loafers right away – and not just because we have the same name. Made of leather, the special slip-on models slim the figure thanks to the super thick rubber plateau while the rounded design helps to tell the old-school and even a little teen spirit. Kendall wears them with a floral sweater and shoulder bag, dark glasses and elegant trousers, combining some of the main trends of the moment and causing an explosive combination to say the least. Special mention to the uniform of the aforementioned Katie Holmes, who of course combines high moccasins with a pair of white socks. Only one last great mystery remains in the Vagabond universe. Incredible but true, they cost just over 100 euros and, discovery of the century … you can find them on Amazon.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io