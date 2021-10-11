Kendall Jenner’s daring Halloween “costume”: crazy followers

Like every year, Kendall Jenner did not fail to show a small preview of her Halloween costume on her Instagram profile. The image inflamed the followers.

There are still three weeks to Halloween, but at home Jenner-Kardashian preparations are in full swing. Kendall Jenner showed his followers a taste of hers Halloween costume, a photo that does not leave much room for the imagination. Of course, the preparations for the creepy party of the year are not yet complete, but Kendall’s outfit seems to be very minimal! “Gotta figure out Halloween,” writes Kendall. “I have to think about Halloween”, but it already seems super-charged for the event.

Kendall’s costume

Kendall Jenner’s daring Halloween costume consists of a tight black bustier, fishnet stockings and black gloves up to the elbow. From the little that can be seen from the shots published by the model on her Instagram profile it would seem more a bdsm onesie: but it’s Halloween, everything is allowed!

Who guesses which one creepy character will he play Kendall Jenner for the occasion?

Among the many comments of the followers, who literally went into raptures for this new outfit, not even that of the stepsister is missing Khloe Kardashian, which stands out among all the others:

“Will never recover from this !!! You are everything and more “.

What will the Kardashian outfits be for this highly anticipated October 31st? We will find out soon, judging by the Instagram previews. We will see some good ones. Who knows if Klhoe will copy Kendall’s bold look, or do worse.