News

Kendall Jenner’s daring Halloween “costume”: crazy followers

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Like every year, Kendall Jenner did not fail to show a small preview of her Halloween costume on her Instagram profile. The image inflamed the followers.

There are still three weeks to Halloween, but at home Jenner-Kardashian preparations are in full swing. Kendall Jenner showed his followers a taste of hers Halloween costume, a photo that does not leave much room for the imagination. Of course, the preparations for the creepy party of the year are not yet complete, but Kendall’s outfit seems to be very minimal! “Gotta figure out Halloween,” writes Kendall. “I have to think about Halloween”, but it already seems super-charged for the event.

Kendall’s costume

Kendall Jenner’s daring Halloween costume consists of a tight black bustier, fishnet stockings and black gloves up to the elbow. From the little that can be seen from the shots published by the model on her Instagram profile it would seem more a bdsm onesie: but it’s Halloween, everything is allowed!

Who guesses which one creepy character will he play Kendall Jenner for the occasion?

Among the many comments of the followers, who literally went into raptures for this new outfit, not even that of the stepsister is missing Khloe Kardashian, which stands out among all the others:

“Will never recover from this !!! You are everything and more “.

“I will never recover from this,” writes Klhoe “You are everything and more”.

What will the Kardashian outfits be for this highly anticipated October 31st? We will find out soon, judging by the Instagram previews. We will see some good ones. Who knows if Klhoe will copy Kendall’s bold look, or do worse.

Loading...
Advertisements


Loading...
Advertisements
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.7K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
916
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
915
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
903
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
884
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
633
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
498
News

Cinema, all films out in October
407
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
342
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top