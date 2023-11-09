Kendall Jenner’s Halloween costume channels Marilyn Monroe

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner channeling something serious Marilyn Monroe Energy in her 2023 Halloween costume.

On Monday, October 30, models and kardashian The star revealed her look on Instagram. Kendall captioned the post, “Happy Birthday Mister President.”

daughter of chris And caitlyn jenner She wore a black turtleneck and white pants with a blonde bob wig and diamond drop earrings. In the carousel, Instagram users can scroll through seven photos of Kendall and a video clip in which she purses her lips and smiles.

However, reactions in the comments were mixed. One Instagram user wondered, “What a weird obsession the Kardashians have with Marilyn Monroe because they never do her justice and they’ll never be like her.”

During this, 13 reasons why Actress katherine langford Commented, “Such service.”

celebrity makeup artist mary phillips Declared, “Obsessed with you.”

Another person commented, “What a fitting way to honor Marilyn.”

See original article to view embedded media.

>>> Sign up for Parade’s Trending News newsletter and we’ll keep you up to date on the viral pop culture moments and celebrity news everyone is talking about <<

Karr isn’t the only member of the Jenner-Jenner family to emulate Kendall Monroe.

His elder sister in 2022, Kim KardashianWore Monroe’s iconic dress at the Met Gala. Kim adopted this look after borrowing an excerpt from Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Museum (and going on a controversial diet to fit in).

In other Kar-Jenner Halloween news, Kendall’s oldest sister, kourtney kardashianShe also posted a picture of herself and her husband, travis barkeron October 30 in their Halloween costumes. The couple wore Beetlejuice and Lydia Dietz costumes from the 1988 film Beetle Juice In Kourtney’s Instagram post.

See original article to view embedded media.

Needless to say, on Friday, October 27, Kourtney shared a photo of herself wearing the same dress that Kim wore to the 2013 Met Gala.

Love them or hate them, you have to admit it: the Kardashians and Jenners are totally dressed up for Halloween!

next: Fans are totally thrilled with Kim Kardashian’s 2023 Halloween decorations