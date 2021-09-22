Kendall Jenner’s looks outside the fashion week shows

Fashion Month can be stressful, especially for workers. Between fashion shows, events and parties, the rhythms are getting tighter and tighter. With this edition that chases the rhythm of the past, the trendy looks worn by models are back between one show and another. Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Irina Shayk, who have become true fashion icons, never miss an opportunity to dictate fashion.

There is little time between casting and fashion shows the models to catch your breath, let alone what you have to think about how to dress. But since when have become reference points in fashion, so much to attend very important events such as the Met Gala, no error is allowed. The shots stolen just before the shows reveal that not all of them opt for basic outfits, but that they choose trendy and sometimes even low-cost garments. Without sacrificing comfort and versatility, the roads of New York, London, Milan and Paris are the real catwalks for ready-to-wear Instagram frienldy.

The style of Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid is definitely, along with best friend Kendall Jenner, among the coolest even off the catwalks. Last year, despite the fact that the presentations of physical collections were decidedly reduced, she walked for 16 brands. Among the most influential supermodels, it tends to adapt its style according to the fashion capital in which it is located. In New York we saw her with street-style outfits, relaxed but extremely trendy. Must have: the purple denim suit by H&M Studio and the beige quilted sleeveless vest by Longchamp.

The best looks to replicate

Among the most interesting trends worn by models there are certainly low-waisted trousers like those of the Italian Vittoria Ceretti. Still the (low cost) gilet by Gigi Hadid worn in a total white look. Also garments with technical fabric, but with a cool soul, will be very trendy for this winter. Irina Shayk chooses nylon jacket and trousers to which she combines black leather accessories. For those who love a more casual look, the blazer with t-shirt and jeans by Taylor Hill is the timeless ensemble to be exploited on any occasion.

