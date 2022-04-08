Kendall Jenner’s mother badly humiliated in front of Conor McGregor!

Conor McGregor may stay the biggest name in the current MMA circuit, he is no longer the champion he was a few years ago. He was also attacked by another legend on his current bad series in the octagon, with in particular a wild reference to Caitlyn Jenner, the mother of the famous Kendall Jenner.

Conor McGregor is in full upgrading for his big return to the octagon scheduled for next summer or the start of the school year. The Notorious has also published a video of his new secret weapon, which did not fail to excite his fans, who are eager to find the headliner of the UFC. But not everyone was impressed by the short streak, including former champion Henry Cejudo, who was ruthless on social media.

Everything is done naked. No fakes, no fakes, no level changes. But you think your going to get a different result. You work to much on combinations where you should be working entries, set ups, and setting traps. Just a tip from the goat 🐐 mahhhh https://t.co/fDmX5X9Y0V —Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) April 5, 2022

Conor McGregor and Henry Cejudo get dirty hot

Everything he does is not even hidden. He does not confuse any tracks, does not feint, never changes level in his strikes. And you think you’re going to be able to get better results… You work way too much on the combinations, when you should be focusing on the starters, the way you can set up your attacks, the traps to set for your opponent. Just a piece of advice from GOAT 🐐

You know the ego of Conor McGregor, he did not accept that Henry Cejudo speaks to him in this way, even if he is an immense champion and a coach recognized in the middle. The Irishman therefore quietly explained that he did not need to receive advice in terms of his boxing, he who has nearly 20 knockouts in his career. “Triple C” received the message, and responded with an XXL tackle involving (while she has absolutely nothing to do with) the mother of Kendall Jenner, 72 years old.

You literally don’t have a leg to stand on. The last time you won a fight, Kaitlyn Jenner could still pee standing up. https://t.co/Tz2kvpsmcJ —Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) April 5, 2022

Conor McGregor: The first punches are the traps/feints/false leads. Have you ever heard or seen this before? Your little tricks aren’t going to appeal to me, kid. But if you throw a few big punches you might get an answer. Dirty novice with about 2 KO’s under your belt. At bantamweight. I have 20, in three different divisions. Be silent sucker!

Henry Cejudo: You literally have no leg to lean on. Last time you won a fight Caitlyn Jenner could still pee standing up

Henry Cejudo is unimpressed with Conor McGregor’s latest footage, and the Notorious is unimpressed with Cejudo’s career. Unfortunately, the weight difference between them is far too great for them to settle accounts in the octagon.