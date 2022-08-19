Kendall Jenner’s New Balance to shop before out of stock!

Kendall Jenner was recently spotted with a legendary pair of New Balance sneakers. We tell you where to get it!

The famous model Kendall Jenner offers us many pieces at the forefront of the trend, recently, it is her pair of sneakers New Balance who caught our eye. Perfect for back to school, you can wear it all year round!

Where to shop the New Balance 530?

The New Balance 530 is one of the most legendary models of the American brand and comes in several colors. Very inspired by the style of running shoes, its design is very reminiscent of the 1990s-2000s.

It goes with all styles and can be worn both for sports or for your daily trips.

You can give it to a cyclist, jogging or jeans and even a dress or shorts at the end of summer.

@be__ce NEW BALANCE 530 #newbalance530 #gayadirumah ♬ Say So (Instrumental Version) [Originally Performed by Doja Cat] – Elliot Van Coup

If you are convinced by its design, you can fall for one of the models from our selection before it runs out of stock!

Click directly on the images to discover the products.

New Balance: very popular sneakers!

The different models of New Balance are very popular right now. Hailey Bieber, Chiara Ferragni, Emrata, they all fell in love!

In addition to New Balance 530we find different lines such as CT302 where the 550 that the fashionistas tear off. In France, influencers also love them!

So, are you also going to fall for a new pair of New Balance?

