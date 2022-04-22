Kendall Jenner’s push to Devin Booker!

While the Suns were seen as favorites for the title, Devin Booker’s injury could put everything in question. And in this difficult period, the rear has just received a subtle pressure from his partner Kendall Jenner.

After losing Finals last season to the Bucks, the Suns have been on a year-long mission to correct that mistake. Devin Booker and Chris Paul have taken another step forward in their agreement, and they were perfectly supported by a Mikal Bridges in Defender of the Year mode. Moreover, with the approach of the playoffs, they seemed largely above all the other teams in the running.

Because on the bench too, Phoenix has a significant advantage with Monty Williams, who knows his group by heart and knows how to make the necessary adjustments to reverse a meeting… Unfortunately, all plans could fall through following the injury of Devin Booker , top scorer and maybe even the best player in the franchise. Without him, eliminating the Pelicans in the first round will be a daunting task.

Devin Booker soon to be a father at the request of Kendall Jenner?

No doubt very frustrated by this absence, the rear will not necessarily be able to rest at home, at least on the psychological level, since he has just received a subtle pressure from his partner Kendall Jenner. During a recent interview, the highest-paid model on the planet made a statement that could change the life of the All-Star in a big way. The offseason could become hectic for him.

Sometimes I have a mad desire to be a mother.

At 26, Kendall Jenner feels ready to be a mother, at least she regularly feels the urge. It would therefore not be crazy to see her take action with Devin Booker, with whom she has been with for more than two years now. They have, whatever happens, the means to take on a child.

The question is simply whether they will actually have the time to deal with it as they wish. The Suns guard spends a large part of the year traveling from town to town and he has to obey numerous professional obligations. As for her, she is the most requested model of the moment, so it will be difficult to leave the fashion world for months and months.

DBook will always be able to seek advice from his many friends who are very successful in combining education and professional career. Chris Paul has often brought his children to the edge of the field, as Ja Morant and Jayson Tatum currently do, for example. In any case, a newcomer to the Kardashian / Jenner family would be a planetary event.

No matter what happens to the Suns in the playoffs, Devin Booker is in for a tough offseason. His partner would obviously like to be a mother, a decision that could totally change the course of her life.