Kendall Jenner’s stalker shows up, naked, even at Kylie’s house

A democratic stalker. So they wrote, making fun of him, some followers of the Jenner sisters. because Shaquan King, twenty-seven years tall and stubborn, he leaves neither Kendall nor Kylie alone. These are the facts: King had been arrested for having swam naked in kendall’s pool. The man, after evading private security in Beverly Hills, had undressed and taken a dip in the supermodel’s tub. Grabbed by the police, he was arrested and then released on probation. After all, the judge said, it didn’t look dangerous. Kendall Jenner, however, had managed to get a temporary restraining order by the Los Angeles County Court. Shaquan King could no longer be approached less than 100 meters from her or her home.

Once free, what did King do? He must have thought: I can’t get close to Kendall Jenner anymore. But kylie jenner does.” And so, after only a day and a half after his release, he headed to Kylie’s house with the intention of climbing over the fence, taking off all his clothes again and, “ciappet” in the wind, to dive this time into the pool of the Instagram star.

Shaquan King, Kendall Jenner’s stalker, also tried to annoy Kylie

Moral of the story: the police arrested him again just right with briefs in hand. Now, in a hurry, the Los Angeles County Court has amended the restraining order. He added that Shaquan King should no longer approach less than a hundred meters from the house and from Kylie herself. In this story, however, the safety of Beverly Hills certainly does not look good. In the most luxurious hills of the city of angels live the brightest stars of Hollywood. taylor Swift, Jennifer Aniston, Katy Perry, Jessica Alba, Ellen DeGeneres they are all neighbors. Guards should be accustomed to keeping nuisances away from their megavilles. Instead a man managed to enter, climb over the fence of the house, undress and dive into the pool without them noticing.

Kendall is so afraid that she left her home never to return to Beverly Hills. It is only known that now he is choosing the new mansion in an area where security is armed. Will this be enough to discourage fans who would do anything to meet her and her little sister?