Entertainment

Kendji Girac in concert this summer in Tel Aviv

Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 42 2 minutes read

Singer Kendji Girac will perform in concert on Sunday, August 21, 2022 at the Menora Mivtachim Arena in Tel Aviv.

With his four successful albums, Kendji Girac has already sold 4 million albums during his career, according to figures from his producers.

Winner of the show “The Voice” in 2014, the singer of Catalan gypsy origin was successful with his first title, “Color Gitano”.

Receive our free daily edition by email so you don’t miss any of the best news Free registration!

Last month, he released a duet with Israeli Omer Adam, titled “Bomba.”

He has also released songs in collaboration with Vianney, Gimms, Slimane, Ariana Grande, Soprano and even Claudio Capeo.

Kendji Girac has been awarded several NRJ Music Awards since the start of his career.

Tickets for his concert in Tel Aviv are sold from 185 to 805 shekels on the Culturaccess website.

Kendji Girac has repeatedly shown himself close to the Jewish community and Israel. In 2014, he posted a clip in which he sang “Shalom halekhem”.

In 2016, during a first visit to Israel, he improvised a concert in the streets of Tel Aviv.

The following year, he had already performed in concert in Tel Aviv.

You are one of our loyal readers!

That’s what we work for every day: to provide discerning readers like you with relevant media coverage of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World. Unlike many other outlets, our content is accessible for free – with no paywall popping up from the first paragraph. But our work is proving increasingly costly. This is why we invite readers, who can and for whom Times of Israel in French has become important, to support us by joining the Community of Times of Israel in French. For the amount of your choice, once a month or once a year, you too can contribute to this quality independent journalism and enjoy ad-free reading.

Join the Community Join the Community Already a member? Log in to stop seeing this message

Source link

Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 42 2 minutes read

Related Articles

They capture Shakira dejected when seen since Gerard Piqué was photographed with a woman

3 mins ago

Mafalda from Bulgaria, following in the footsteps of Zendaya, with the most original dress with a spider web neckline

4 mins ago

the Binance platform signs an “exclusive” partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo

8 mins ago

Livia Brito shows her charms in a daring white chikini

14 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button