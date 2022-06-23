Kendji Girac in concert this summer in Tel Aviv

Singer Kendji Girac will perform in concert on Sunday, August 21, 2022 at the Menora Mivtachim Arena in Tel Aviv.

With his four successful albums, Kendji Girac has already sold 4 million albums during his career, according to figures from his producers.

Winner of the show “The Voice” in 2014, the singer of Catalan gypsy origin was successful with his first title, “Color Gitano”.

Receive our free daily edition by email so you don’t miss any of the best news Free registration!

Last month, he released a duet with Israeli Omer Adam, titled “Bomba.”

He has also released songs in collaboration with Vianney, Gimms, Slimane, Ariana Grande, Soprano and even Claudio Capeo.

Kendji Girac has been awarded several NRJ Music Awards since the start of his career.

Tickets for his concert in Tel Aviv are sold from 185 to 805 shekels on the Culturaccess website.

Kendji Girac has repeatedly shown himself close to the Jewish community and Israel. In 2014, he posted a clip in which he sang “Shalom halekhem”.

In 2016, during a first visit to Israel, he improvised a concert in the streets of Tel Aviv.

performing “Me Quemo” today ???????????? pic.twitter.com/vViprCM5cG — KENDJI GIRAC FANS (@kendjifansfr) July 6, 2016

The following year, he had already performed in concert in Tel Aviv.