It’s the little details that are worth it, or those that can make your life bitter. On Kendra and Beth (Dean Peterson, 2021) we are witnesses of how easy and difficult it is to discern whether or not you are responsible for these things happening like this.

The unhappy life of Beth (Kate Lyn Sheil) seems to have no escape, locked in a daily routine that leads her to work in a company within an all-male team, encourage her older brother to continue in his unpromising artistic career and take care of to his mother with whom he watches VHS movies every night, exclusively, by Julia Roberts. But everything can start to change after meeting Kendra (Eleanore Pienta), a crazy girl who works in a restaurant near her work.

Kendra and Beth It is an emotional film with comic overtones that x-rays the life of the protagonist, showing us how fragile someone who lives limited by self-imposed obligations can be? We see the other side of the coin in Kendra, who beyond having ephemeral problems does not give them any importance, making nothing subtract from her effusive joy. In the end, it is knowing how to interpret friendship, even how much to trust other people, or accept that not everyone has the same pace of life and, therefore, of experiences, including sexual ones. All this can suppose an abyss to face life between one and the other.

Kate Lyn Sheil’s performance on screen is all the strength that the film needs to catch the viewer, strange, moving and close. You empathize with her and her situation, you can only hope that everything goes well for her.

Finally, if you are looking for a tender, simple and complex film: Kendra and Beth.

