Kendrick Lamar discusses the reconciliation between Kanye West and Drake

In his new project Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar spoke about the recent reconciliation between Kanye West and Drake.

Completely absent from the media, you often have to wait for the release of unpublished material to get Kendrick Lamar’s opinion on the news. And this Friday, the artist released his new project Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, which is already exposed to numerous on-the-spot analyses. Among the few striking phases that stand out, one of them is taken from the song “Father Time” with Sampha, in which the artist briefly evokes the recent reconciliation between Drake and Kanye West.

💬 Kendrick Lamar on his new album: “When Kanye West came back with Drake, I was a bit confused. I guess I’m not as mature as I thought…” pic.twitter.com/c9uIEo0PWC — French Rap US 🇺🇸 (@FrenchRapUS) May 13, 2022

Kendrick Lamar hails Kanye West and Drake?

He raps: “When Kanye got back together with Drake, I was slightly confused. I guess I’m not as mature as I think, I have some progress to make.”. The sentence can be exposed to different readings, and first hypotheses are already emerging on social networks. The most plausible concerns the theme of the song, which deals with the lack of paternal love which forced Kendrick Lamar to harden his character. He seems to imply that he finds it mature that the two American behemoths found themselves on the same stage after their falling out. And that for his part, K.Dot, who collaborated with the creators of South Parkis not sure that he would have had the same reaction.

As a reminder, Kanye West and Drake fought for a long time last summer when their respective projects were released. DONDA and Certified Lover Boy. Their peaks through the media had littered their promotions and even reached some sometimes more virulent spheres. Eventually, they had teamed up for the Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert event broadcast on Amazon and had thus set aside a beef which had been going on for many months.