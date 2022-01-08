Kendrick Lamar – Good Kid, MAAD City :: OndaRock’s Milestones

From Obama to the Grammys, passing through the ones hosted at the Late Show up to the unexpected and historic Pulitzer Prize for music, the first awarded to a musician far from classical and jazz. Kendrick Lamar is in fact the most acclaimed rapper in the world. At least the stars and stripes icon of the new millennium in hip-hop. Its proverbial flow it is capable of basically putting everyone in agreement. His is a metric out of the chorus, highly distinguishable in the first verse. While the narrative is often autobiographical and at the same time full of criticisms of contemporary society and US politics in recent years, as well as, and must be clarified immediately in order to avoid misunderstandings, even misogynist and sometimes ambiguous, in particular on very important issues such as rights of the LGBT + community and of women, treated with carelessness and some bitch too much.A story, that of Lamar, which on the whole is mostly part of the secular revolt of the Afro-American community, on balance never ended and still sadly in progress.

But beyond the stories addressed in his records, Lamar is above all an artisan of rhyme. A lyricist equally tailor who blends in one fell swoop the complexity of Mos Def and the lesson of Tupac, with a constant melodic research, in which Dr. Dre initially plays a key role, together with a flood of producers who help him in the cabin. direction, and in the choice of the bases and the sample: the first unpredictable and the second surgical, borrowed from every era. Just to get an idea, besides the aforementioned Dr. Dre, executive producer, here’s the list of producer featured in “Good Kid, MAAD City”, second album in career: Anthony “TOPDAWG” Tiffith, Dawaun Parker, DJ Khalil, DJ Dahi, Hit-Boy, Jack Splash, Just Blaze, Like, Pharrell Williams, Rahki, Scoop DeVille, Skhye Hutch, Sounwave, T-Minus, Tabu, Terrace Martin, Tha Bizness, THC. A not just team that supports the Californian rapper in every verse. There are also countless collaborations of Lamar in the studio and live set up over the years: U2, Rihanna, James Blake, Travis Scott, Future, Kanye West, Sza, The Weeknd, Taylor Swift, just to name a few. In short, if there is a star that shines more than the others in the endless hip-hop universe, this is definitely Kendrick Lamar.

To quantify Lamar’s parable, it is however appropriate to take a big step back and go back to the roots, to be exact well before his album par excellence, of the work that conveys all his baggage, that “To Pimp a Butterfly” of 2015 which sees the support of absolute champions of the scene black contemporary, such as Flying Lotus and Thundercat, but also unattainable masters of the past such as George Clinton and Ronald Isley. The album with global success that has its narrative and ideological peak in “King Kuta”, a song with which Lamar narrates the black slave Kunta Kinte, who lived in Virginia in the eighteenth century, elevating it to a symbol of independence for having refused more resumed changing his name and thus integrating into the society of slavery, also trying to escape four times from the chains before giving up his leg in order to avoid receiving castration as the ultimate punishment (“Now I run the game got the whole world talkin ‘ , King Kunta / Everybody wanna cut the legs off him, (King) Kunta / Black man taking no losses / Bitch where was you when I was walkin ‘/ Now I run the game, got the whole world talkin’, King Kunta “) ; and above all even before the following “DAMN.”, with which the Californian rapper reveals a first significant change of course towards a more intimate writing, net of the usual misogynistic menate, as shown by some lines of “DNA”, where he gives the interlocutor of the “switch”, jargon used to define a gay or effeminate person, finally addressing her as “sucker shit”. You find frankly avoidable and shameful, unlike the introductory “BLOOD”, a song in which he even gets “killed” with an unexpected gunshot that explodes when he approaches a blind woman in an attempt to help her while looking for something long the sidewalk. An unusual situation, to which are added the words addressed to him before his death: “Oh yes, you have lost something. You’ve lost … your life.”

Yes, because before joining the crowds with his particular look, or thanks to poster covers depicting a group of men placed in front of the White House with the lifeless body of a judge at their feet, Lamar is, like the most authentic rappers, a victim of the ghetto. Specifically, the Compton ghetto. Basically among the most dangerous of the West Coast and of all the States.

Good. It’s 2012 and Kendrick Lamar Duckworth is a 25-year-old struggling with a dream common to millions of African Americans: to become a successful rapper. He is a shy boy but who knows his stuff well. Above all, he loves to tell the crimes that involve his surroundings on a daily basis, that sailing day after day in the abysses of blocks that look like trenches, always placing himself beyond the scores and jokes with brutal and anything but circumstantial memories. The love for jazz and the deep passion for certain soul of the beginning of the millennium, above all D’Angelo, but also Nas and the current, defined in a somewhat summary way, as conscious, extensively fortified in the City of Angels in the mid-nineties, add so much to a style that has been surgically cured in the smallest details, with a perfect metric.

Heart, first of all. This is where the young Lamar is aiming in “Good Kid, MAAD City”, a project that follows the acrimonious “Section. 80” of 2011, almost always hitting the target. Subtitled “A Short Film By Kendrick Lamar”, the work stands as a concept narrative in which the Californian rapper remembers a particular day in his life while touring Compton in the minivan of his mother, Paula Oliver.

His broadsides emphasize opposing sensations, love for the beautiful things in his neighborhood and harsh condemnation for too many bad things, such as murders, roundups, silly fights between one gang and another. Kendrick sings of bandits in disarray and saints to keep believing in; quotes George Foreman (“The Art Of Peer Pressure”) and admits that he is a great sinner, eager that his feelings remain intact anyway, addressing here and there with bold irreverence, or an excess of self-esteem mixed with an implicit misogyny, do a little ‘you, to your “bitch”, in “Bitch Don’t Kill My Vibe”, a song sung at first in collaboration with Lady Gaga, then replaced by Anna Wise.

K-Dot, a pseudonym used since he was a boy, gets his results without ever raising the bar; it remains there, suspended between samplings chic and lopsided gaits, shades jazzyand vaguely sober atmospheres, as if to compress their obsessions. As it immediately becomes clear in “Sherane AKA Master Splinter’s Daughter”, with a sly gait, with the bass that slowly slips into what remains a nocturnal, decadent atmosphere, before the story of a sinful relationship gains altitude, anticipated for came from a real prayer:

Lord God, I come to you a sinner

And I humbly repent for my sins

I believe that Jesus is Lord

I believe that You raised him from the dead

I would ask that Jesus come to my life

And be my Lord and Savior

I receive Jesus to take control of my life

And that I may live for him from this day forth

Thank you, Lord Jesus, for saving me with your precious blood

In Jesus’ name, amen

Recorded in just two takes, “Backseat Freestyle” shows on the contrary the bloodier side of the Compton rapper, now struggling with Maserati, prostitutes, vision like the Matrix, dollars and all the beats of the case, in clear homage to culture freestyle, of which he will nevertheless always remain little fascinated.

You don’t get bored even for a moment. And between a raise of tone and the other, one stop & go meticulously placed at the center of the speech, Lamar manages to combine ecstasy and suffering, resignation and surprise, dark rhythms and epic melodies, as in the memorable “The Art Of Peer Pressure”, also made famous by sample of “Helt Alene” by the Danish Suspekt. Shards of “Silver Soul” by Beach House and “Big Ballin ‘Wit My Homies” by E-40 season “Money Trees”, in company with Jay Rock, another vertex of the disc, with the rhythm suspended on oriental bars and words that carry afloat the memory of a robbery suffered.

It go Halle Berry or hallelujah

Pick your poison, tell me what you doin ‘

Everybody gon ‘respect the shooter

But the one in front of the gun lives forever

(The one in front of the gun, forever)

And I been hustlin ‘all day

This-a-way, that-a-way

Through canals and alleyways, just to say

Money trees is the perfect place for shade

And that’s just how I feel

Cadences soulful also distinguish the subsequent “Poetic Justice”, in a duet with Drake, on a rotating sampling of “Any Time, Any Place”, a 1993 song by Janet Jackson. In “Good Kid” the repechage is even more dated. The melodic ride of “We Live in Brooklyn, Baby” by Roy Ayers Ubiquity is inserted with class by his friend Pharrell. While in the other title track, “mAAd city”, the assault is frontal. And surprisingly passages of BB King, Five Stairsteps and “We Major” by Kanye West feat. Nas and Really Doe.

The twelve minutes of the cinematic “Sing About Me, I’m Dying Of Thirst” finally leave their mark. In the background, the concern of a boy about to die and his desire to be sung even after death takes hold. To close the circle of the story in the first person, is the prayer of a pastor recited in chorus by the brothers of the neighborhood. The following “Real”, once again with the excellent Anna Wise in the chorus, then enjoys the same calmness. Friend Dr. Dre drives to the end of the Lamar fair in the enthralling incipit of the final “Compton”, unconditional homage to the hometown, between Motown reminiscences and soft vocal cuts vocoder.

“Good Kid, MAAD City” (from the wall “good kid, mAAd city”) defines the specific weight of a giant of the world hip-hop scene. The most truthful manifesto of his career. One storytelling that combines dismay and fascination, in the wake of the most vigorous tradition hip-hop Los Angeles.

(02/01/2022)