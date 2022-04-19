Kendrick Lamar returns with new album: Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers

Kendrick Lamar is back!

After being part of one of the half time shows most memorable in Super Bowl history and after five years of not releasing a studio album, Kendrick Lamar returns to music.

It’s no secret that Kendrick is one of the best rappers today, so the announcement of the release of his next album, ‘Mr Morale & The Big Steppers‘, He has already positioned his name as a trend in social networks.

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers: When is Kendrick Lamar’s new album coming out?

Through their social networks, Kendrick Lamar has finally revealed details of his long-awaited fifth studio album.

The Angeleno tweeted a link to his official website (oklama.com) with a new press release that announces the album title: ‘Mr Morale & The Big Steppers‘, as well as its release date, which is scheduled for May 13, 2022.

His first album after winning a Pulitzer

At 30 years old, Kendrick Lamar made history by becoming the first musical artist “not ascribed to classical or jazz music” to win a Pulitzer Prize. thanks to the release of his most recent studio album, DAMN.published on April 14, 2017.

For now, There is nothing left but to wait for the day to come, for Lamar’s discography has proven to be one of the most complete, not only in hip-hop, but in music in general.