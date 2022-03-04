Kendrick Perkins’ proposal to save LeBron James from the failure of the Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers do not stop losing in the 2021-22 NBA season and Kendrick Perkins made a proposal for LeBron James to save himself from failure.

One more night and another defeat that was on the verge of scandal. Los Angeles Lakers lost again in the 2021-22 NBA season and, this time, it was a team of LA Clippers those who were about to beat him up without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. We have to save Lebron James! Scream Kendrick Perkins.

The Lakers lost 111 to 132 against the Clippers and with a third quarter to forget, they scored 18 units and received 40, LeBron James ended up being the most outstanding player with 26 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists in 37 minutes of play.

‘The king’ He is playing for a long time and is not physically fit. James revealed the seriousness of the injury he suffers in his left knee and with a Los Angeles Lakers team that does not stop losing, he has lost in 11 of the last 14 games, Kendrick Perkins has a proposal to save LeBron.

Until the game against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, March 5 at 8:30 p.m. ET, the Lakers are two games away from falling to 11th position and therefore stay out of the Play-In positions. Is it better for LeBron James to rest and think about the next NBA season? Perkins has the answer.

Perkins’ proposal to save LeBron from the Lakers’ failure in the NBA

“At some point the Lakers might need to consider shutting down Bron! There is no hope for them… no need to put more miles on the old man who is going to be in his 20th season next year. She has given everything and more. Besides everything, he’s playing with a bad knee! honest talk”, wrote Kendrick Perkins to propose that LeBron James not play anymore in the 2021-22 NBA season.