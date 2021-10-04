News

Kendrick, the “hot” tweet about Gosling goes viral

What a “naughty” Anna Kendrick. Despite her innocent air and mild-mannered appearance, the sympathetic 27-year-old American actress (who became famous as Clooney’s “partner” in the film Between the clouds) has destabilized everyone by publishing a tweet that is “disturbing” to say the least.


Ugh – NEVER going to a Ryan Gosling movie in a theater again. Apparently masturbating in the back row is still considered “inappropriate”, the actress wrote on Tuesday. Which, translated: Argh! NEVER go to see Ryan Gosling at the cinema AGAIN. Indeed, it would seem that masturbating in the back rows is still considered “inappropriate”.

Open pixels. In a very short time, the “hot twitter” has become a real catchphrase on the social network, so much so that it has been retweeted the beauty of 31,258 times (so far) and preferred by almost 26 thousand users. Proof of the fact that, evidently, Kendrick’s (hot) thought was shared (in the true sense of the word) by many and that the performance of the handsome Canadian actor in the last film Gangster Squad it was much appreciated, and not only in a strictly cinematic sense. Too bad that, to enjoy it (oops, is it inappropriate?), We Italians would have to wait until February 21st.

