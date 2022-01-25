Kennedy Jr and the scar on Anne Frank: “He could have hidden …”

Controversy after one of the latest manifestations of Robert Kennedy Jr, during which comparisons were made between the current situation and the Nazi period. Comparisons that have raised a real fuss. The event, which was held on January 23 in Washington DC, was organized by the non-profit association Children’s Health Defense, which has Kennedy as its founder. About 20 thousand people were expected at the appointment, but according to local newspapers there would have been a lower participation.

Parent topic of the manifestation the strict rules imposed by the various world governments on citizens in the declared intent to counter the spread of Sars-Cov-2. Vaccination obligations, restrictions for those who do not intend to undergo serum inoculation and general limitations that Robert F. Kennedy’s son did not hesitate to associate with the dark period of the Nazism. A comparison that, in recent months, has not been made only by him.

“ Even in Hitler’s Germany one could cross the Alps to go to Switzerland. One could hide in an attic, as he did Anne Frank“ , JFK’s grandson said during his speech at the Lincoln Memorial. “ In 1962 I visited East Germany with my father and met people who had climbed over the wall and fled. So, it was possible to do it. Many died, it is true, but it was possible “, he added. “ In the future, unlike what happened with the Holocaust, none of us will have the chance to escape, and none of us will be able to hide because of the satellites of Bill Gates and the 5G with which they will monitor our every movement and behavior 24 hours a day. Even in Hitler’s Germany you could hide in an attic, like Anne Frank did “, he concluded.

These words have sparked an uproar on social media from those who have not accepted such a comparison. It was there to resent Jewish communitywho spoke of “ sad moral decay “. In a tweet, the Auschwitz Memorial also responded to Kennedy’s words:” Exploiting the tragedy of people – including children like Anne Frank – who suffered, were humiliated, tortured and killed by the Nazi regime, for a discussion of vaccines and restrictions during a pandemic is a sad sign of moral and intellectual decay. “The same CNN took the field to oppose the words of Kennedy Jr, recalling that Nazism caused the death of about 6 million Jews and that Anne Frank, captured in Holland, lost her life in a concentration camp.