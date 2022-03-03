Kenneth Branagh directs “Belfast”, a film nominated for 7 Oscars about a tumultuous period in his city

“Belfast” is not the most recent film by the British Kennet Branagh, but it is premiering worldwide after “Death on the Nile”, that is his most recent film. Although both are set in the past, they are different in their aesthetics and intentions. While the film starring Gal Gadot is a thriller bordering on comedy, “Belfast” is a touching drama with a political undertone. A growth story with a very personal touch.

Written by the filmmaker himself, is set in Belfast, the capital of Northern Ireland, in the turbulent year of 1969, when the violence that hit that country of the United Kingdom in the 1970s began.

“Belfast is a city of stories and particularly at the end of the sixties it experienced an incredible tumultuous period in its history, sometimes very dramatic, sometimes very violent.”, explains Branagh, nominated for the Oscar in the categories of best direction and screenplay for this film. “And my family and I were part of that. [allí nació Branagh en 1960] and that period in Belfast was always for me a story of our time in that city, which would emerge when thinking of writing something about Ireland”.

“Belfast”, which premieres this March 3, It also has five other nominations at the Oscars., and is on the short lists in six categories of the BAFTA, the British film awards that are delivered on March 13. In both awards it is considered among the contenders for the best film award.

Kenneth Branagh and Jude Hill on the set of “Belfast.” Photo: Rob Youngson, courtesy Focus Features

What is “Belfast” about?

The story of “Belfast” centers on Buddy (Jude Hill), a boy between 9 and 10 years old who lives with his family in a barricaded area of ​​the city. “There is always a story about the point in a person’s life, male or female, where there is a kind of turning point towards adulthood, when innocence is lost. and there are new responsibilities and sometimes new concerns,” explains Branagh. “Capturing that moment, that intersection, in this case in 1969 Belfast, was exhilarating because of the events around us.”

With innocence and without losing sight of the innocence of its protagonist, Branagh takes the viewer into the situation, delivering a beautiful film aesthetically and, mainly, emotionally.. Catriona Balfe as Ma; Jamie Dornan as Pa; Judi Dench, as Granny, and Ciarán Hinds, as Pop, form a first class adult cast to make up this story about a family that faces the dilemma of leaving their homeland.

Scene from “Belfast”. Photo: Rob Youngson, courtesy Focus Features

“It’s a very recognizable family group in a stressful and threatening situation with big choices to make in life., not epic in the historical or biographical sense, but involving huge decisions for families, “explains Branagh. “And people recognized the connections of family dynamics that were at play and greeted it with a sense of gratitude.”

Based on his protagonist’s taste for westerns, Branagh wondered “how much Belfast could look like a town in the Wild West. When I wrote the film, it felt like writing a western in the imagination of a 10-year-old.”

Watch the trailer for “Belfast”: