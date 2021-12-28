Kenneth Branagh in Belfast: Dialogue with the child in me “

S.have known each other for more than thirty years: the first meeting dates back to 1988, when I spent a whole day in the uncomfortable set of Henry V at Shepperton Studios, about thirty kilometers from London. It was a gloomy November morning, the set full of mud, pouring rain and freezing wind, and the production funds were in the red. He, swamped in heavy and rigid costumes, the pale face and the strength of a boy capable of moving mountains, he jumped all soaked between puddles and camera, and from one scene to another. Even then, Kenneth Branagh – he had not yet been made a baronet – had a strong magnetism, a charge that attracted and bound everyone around him.

Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast

I have met him many other times over the years; recently, a few weeks ago in Los Angeles, during a conference for his latest project, Belfast, the semi-autobiographical story – partly fictionalized – of his childhood. The film is certainly the most personal of the 19 he directed. The protagonist is Buddy, a nine-year-old boy (played by Jude Hil l), wide eyes and magnificent innocence, the father is Jamie Dornan, the mother Caitriona Balfe. The family lives in the Irish capital in the late 1960s, and witnesses the violent clashes between Protestants and Catholics. The film won the Audience Award at the Toronto Film Festival and is now persistently referred to as favorite in the Oscar race for best picture. And if he wins it, Branagh would join the formidable filmmaker triplet with George Clooney and Warren Beatty – nominated in each category: best film, director, leading and non-leading actor, as well as best screenwriter.

A prodigious boy

Ambitious and with talent to sell, respected, praised and envied for the eclectic genius of director, writer and performer, Branagh had already started his own theater company at 27 – Renaissance Theater Company – played Hamlet, Romeo and Benedick and then published a first autobiography the following year, Beginning. The British press did not appreciate that bold gesture, accused him that Sir Laurence Olivier had written his at the age of 75 and accused him of great arrogance. But in America the reactions were different. I still have the press clippings of those times: the cover of Time of November 13, 1989 – for example – entitled Branagh the Conqueror, portrayed him with the costume of Henry V, sword drawn and the subtitle “The man who would be Olivier”, The man who would like to be Laurence Olivier. Hollywood welcomed him triumphantly and Henry V received three Oscar nominations, including Best Director and Best Actor; costume designer Phyllis Dalton then took the coveted statuette home.

Let’s jump over three decades and Branagh is recognized everywhere as an actor and director: he is the protagonist of television series (Fortunes of War, Wallander), independent films (with Robert Altman and Woody Allen) and blockbusters (Thor And Murder on the Orient Express, directed by him, have grossed more than 440 and 350 million dollars respectively). But nothing – he insists – is closer to his heart than this last film.

Belfast, a personal film

Dry and in great shape, the casual look in golf and dark trousers, relaxed, friendly and authoritative, Sir Kenneth illustrates his latest work with calm, controlled tones, and then – and there it displaces you – he gets excited. Even at the Toronto premiere he hadn’t been able to hold back tears at the enthusiastic reaction of the audience. The personal and human dimension of the story is a new note in Branagh’s tale. He explains: «For about fifty years I had been thinking about a film about Belfast, when finally the rigor of the lockdown, the silence and the introspection of those months put me in a position to make it. I had been taking notes for years, until suddenly the film exploded, unexpected, and I wrote it straight away. Belfast is not, however, an autobiography or even a documentary, in fact I was not thinking of an accurate description of the events of my childhood, but rather of the truth and the strength of so many emotions ».

His family was forced to leave Belfast

She wanted to tell the story of her family, forced to leave Belfast and go to London, and relive those moments of joy, pain and nostalgia in leaving forever the community, the friends, the world she knew. He wanted to relive the fantastic and playful atmosphere of laughter, jokes, affection, with the pranking grandfather, the wise and rigorous grandmother, the worried parents, and to see them again with the empathy and judgment of those who today understand the nature of their struggles and some problems. «My point was only one: I didn’t want my story to become a pretext for self-awareness and I didn’t want a linear and precise narration of events either; I was interested in bringing the public back to childhood, to personal experiences ». And he adds: “The isolation to which Covid forced us has imposed a pause on the whole world, what Buddhists call a “stop exercise”, stop, suspend all activities even for a few minutes, to be present and aware of your own emotional reality, in short, to understand where you are “. Together with childhood, the images of the first films reappear overwhelmingly: «In those pre-internet years, we went to the cinema all together, the whole family. I was six or seven when I saw Chitty Chitty Bang Bang with Dick Van Dyke and I remember everything: the crazy inventor, the flying machine, that incredible opening sequence, and then the interval between the first and the second half, when the car is about to take off off the cliff and the film is interrupts »he smiles. “They were visceral and alienating experiences and, above all, they transported me to another world“. He therefore remembers the evenings with cousins ​​and uncles, all at home in front of the fireplace, telling stories: “My mother had 11 brothers and sisters, my father 5: I grew up with dozens of cousins. We always found ourselves in the house of one of us and tales were repeated about the Belfast of the past, with trolls, goblins and giants. Telling stories was part of our life, whether they were true or invented from scratch was completely marginal. For an Irishman, truth and the precise meaning of reality have never been a hindrance, what matters is a good story, a good story ».

Shakespeare is always first love

Being a storyteller is part of his DNA and Kenneth hasn’t stopped since. In the theater and on the small and big screen, he is tireless and very curious, in perpetual motion, constantly looking for new genres and characters.. Now, he is completing a new television series, This Sceptred Isle, where, directed by Michael Winterbottom, interprets the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson during the crisis caused by the pandemic (in Italy it will be seen in 2022 on Sky Atlantic).

And already think about the next Shakespearean project: wants to adapt King Lear to the big screen, to offer it to a wider audience and make it more universal. “I’ve always tried to play Shakespeare in different ways, which may surprise people and I’m thinking of an animated version, it could be very unusual,” he explains. “Today you can do things that have never been seen before.” In short, he would like to approach the Shakespearean drama with the gaze of a child. And suddenly I remember what he said to me when I met him for Artemis Fowl: «Seeing the world from the perspective of a child, in a simple – not simplistic – way sometimes gives the clarity necessary to understand complex realities. It connects you in a direct and pure way with the story and with the audience“. I go back to today, to our conversation and Branagh concludes by insisting precisely on the same point: “A story doesn’t have to be childish, but if it’s childish, that’s fine“.

