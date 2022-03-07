Kenneth Branagh Prepares Third Agatha Christie Film

Almost a month has passed since the theatrical release of death on the nileand now 20th Century Studios president Steve Asbell has confirmed that they have already begun development on the third installment in their Hercule Poirot franchise, with a full script written by Michael Green.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Asbell also revealed that fans should look forward to the return of Oscar nominee Kenneth Branagh (Belfast), who is once again attached to star in and direct the whodunnit sequel sequel.

He also continued the story of the third film, confirming that it will be based on one of Agatha Christie’s “lesser-known novels” and will be set in post-war Venice.

“We have the Poirot franchise, we have other Christie stories,” Asbell said. “I love these movies, I love Ken. We have a third script written by Michael Green, which is quite a bold change in genre and tone. It is post-war Venice and an adaptation of one of the lesser-known novels. So I think you’ll see the mustache again.”

death on the nile is based on the 1937 Agatha Christie novel, which tells the daring mystery thriller about the emotional chaos and deadly consequences brought about by obsessive love. It also starred Gal Gadot, Emma Mackey, Letitia Wright, Sophie Okonedo, Annette Bening, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, and more.

Prior to its debut last month, the sequel was delayed several times due to the ongoing pandemic. It received mixed reviews from critics and alone earned a worldwide box office gross of over $100 million.