Kenneth Branagh will return to be Hercule Poirot: a third film based on the works of Agatha Christie is underway

Actor Kenneth Branagh will return to play detective Hercule Poirot in a new film. (20thCentury Fox)

Kenneth Brangh (Ken to friends) has been in the industry for many years. His first steps were taken hand in hand with the film adaptations of the works of William Shakespeareand then diversified his career as an actor and director in different projects that saw him shine both in front of the camera and behind it.

[Más series y películas que te recomendamos en Qué puedo ver]

Currently, two of his latest films can be seen in cinema: Belfastmade in black and white, and which covers his childhood in Ireland when the struggle between Catholics and Protestants was latent (in which he does not act but directs), and death on the nilethe new adaptation of the novel by Christie Agatha, in which he goes behind the camera as director and also takes on the role of detective Hercule Poirot. There he directed Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Emma Mackey (actress of sex education), Letitia Wright and RoseLeslie, among other great actors.

“Death on the Nile”, the recent movie that has Branagh as Poirot. But it won’t be the last. (20thCentury Fox)

This is the second film in which Branagh plays this intrepid detective. Already in 2017 he wore the famous mustache of Poirot in the remake of Murder on the Orient Express, in which he addressed Michelle Pfeiffer, Johnny Depp, Daisy Ridley, Penelope Cruz, Judi Dench, Tom Bateman (which also reappears in death on the nile), Olivia Colman, Lucy Boynton, Tom Bateman, Willem Dafoe, and many more.

So much death on the nile What Murder…They were already adapted to the cinema. In the case of the latter, it premiered in 1974, was directed by sydney lumet and Poirot was played by actor Albert Finney. The interpreter was accompanied in the cast by Vanessa Redgrave, Ingrid Bergman, Lauren Bacall, Anthony Perkins, Sean Connery and Jacqueline Bisset. version of Branagh In 2017, it grossed $350 million.

Kenneth Branagh, the actor and director of the new film versions of Agatha Christie’s novels. (20th century fox)

Whereas in death on the nile from 1978 we saw Peter Ustinov as Poirot accompanied by David Niven, Mia Farrow, Simon MacCorkindale, Lois Chiles, Angela Lansbury, Jack Warden, Maggie Smith and Bette Davis, among others. Until now, the version of Branagh It has raised about 100 million dollars.

It seems that from the producer 20th Century Studios they are happy with the role of Branagh like Poirot and also with his address. That is why a new project is underway. It is the adaptation of a novel written by Christie in 1920. Its name: The mysterious case of Styles (The Mysterious Affair at Styles), in which he describes Poirot as already a celebrity and the “most famous detective in the world”. In fact, the character appears in 33 Agatha novels.

Agatha Christie (1890 – 1976), her country’s most talented crime and murder novelist. (Bettman/Getty Images)

Steve Ashbell, President of 20th Century Studios, He stated that he had already commissioned Michael Green the script of the new installment. According to the publication The Hollywood Reporter, in an interview with Asbell, this is what he said about a new film: “We have the Poirot franchise, we have other Christie stories. I love these movies, I love Ken. We have a third script written by Michael Green, which is quite a bold change in genre and tone. It is post-war Venice and an adaptation of one of the lesser-known novels. So I think you’ll see the mustache again.”

KEEP READING:

Evan Rachel Wood, who plays Madonna in Weird: The Al Yankovic Storyjoins the list of candidates for the singer’s biopic

Peaky Blinders: the key facts of the last installment of the series on the Shelby family

my son: in this new Prime Video thriller the protagonist improvised all his lines