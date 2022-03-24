Kenneth Castro: “In covid no resources have been spared; in tuberculosis we have been stingy in the investment and in paying attention to it” | Society

The coronavirus pandemic has absorbed all the forces and resources of the health system to combat it. So much so that it has even hampered the fight against other infectious diseases that until then had occupied and concerned infectologists and epidemiologists. The deadliest until the arrival of covid was tuberculosis, but both its diagnosis and treatment have been undermined by the health crisis, explains Kenneth Castro (San Juan de Puerto Rico, 68 years old), an epidemiologist at the Puerto Rico School of Public Health. Rollins of Emory University (Atlanta).

The doctor, an expert in infectious diseases and qualified in an article in the magazine The Lancet as a “hero of public health”, he warned of the social impact that the break will have on tuberculosis care. According to a report by the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2020, deaths from tuberculosis increased for the first time in a decade —1.3 million victims, 5.6% more than in 2019—.

Ask. What has the pandemic meant for tuberculosis?

Answer. The pandemic has had a fairly devastating impact on tuberculosis worldwide. The reasons for this are multiple: tuberculosis resources were reallocated to respond to the covid pandemic, health personnel working on tuberculosis were redeployed, and health care services were closed in many places to reduce contagion. We have lost ground and now it is up to us to recover it and accelerate to achieve the UN objectives.

P. What is the worst of all this?

R. There is a paradoxical condition because the isolation could have contributed to reducing the spread of tuberculosis. However, these people who stayed at home and had active tuberculosis were not being treated and were infecting their household contacts. The impact of this remains to be seen and there is some uncertainty.

In the short term, we must increase the monitoring of high-risk people, offer them treatment. There is a disruption in the supply chain and many times we do not have medicines available. We have to get over this. We must take advantage of the boom that the pandemic has had and recognize that, as a consequence of it, public health infrastructure is extremely important. We must reverse that infrastructure that we have neglected.

P. How long will it take to reverse everything that has been lost with the pandemic?

R. It depends on what happens with the pandemic, because if we continue to see waves of covid, as we reopen services, we may have to close them again. There is uncertainty about what is going to happen, but what needs to be done is clear and we must not neglect it.

P. Can good tuberculosis care coexist with covid management?

R. Definitely yes. They are two respiratory diseases that are transmitted by aerosols. Diagnostic methods and an army of trained health personnel are needed to do contact investigation. These are all things that they have in common and that we could share to improve the response of both. It doesn’t have to be one at the expense of the other.

P. Comparisons are hateful, but covid was declared an emergency by the WHO in 2020 and it already has a vaccine and drugs underway. Tuberculosis was declared an emergency in 1993 and is still not under control. Why couldn’t it be controlled?

R. Those of us who have worked on tuberculosis say that we are healthyly envious because in the case of covid we have not skimped on investing and mobilizing, while for tuberculosis we have been extremely stingy in investment and in paying attention to it.

P. Why?

R. Tuberculosis is seen as a disease of the past. Many people mistakenly believe that it is no longer an evil and do not recognize that before the covid pandemic arrived, it was the infectious agent that caused the most deaths in the world. In many developed countries, tuberculosis is seen as a thing of the past and is a misconception.

There is also a social component: it has been seen that tuberculosis tends to affect immigrants, the marginalized, the homeless, the incarcerated, those who lack a voice and a vote in many societies and do not have the necessary support. We have to become the advocates of these people to help achieve the necessary services and help the patient both financially and psychosocially.

P. Has the pandemic also aggravated resistance to tuberculosis drugs?

R. This is very important and it remains to be seen if there has been a boom in multidrug-resistant tuberculosis. But any time a patient with active TB stops treatment, they are at risk of developing resistant strains, and that worries us a lot and we have to take care of it immediately.

P. Regarding the therapeutic arsenal, neither has much progress been made in achieving an extremely effective drug that avoids such long periods of therapy. Where are they and what is missing?

R. In tuberculosis there have been delays in research and we have seen a number of extremely good drugs and yet they have not been approved in many countries. That shows the lack of attention and also, self-critically, I say that many of us who work in tuberculosis have become accustomed to working in poverty and live in the poverty of ambition. We have to take advantage of the covid push and say that this does not have to be like this: we have seen that in 18 months a lot has been achieved because there was a political decision to invest against covid. Why leave tuberculosis behind? It is not justified.

P. Do you fear that this diversion of resources and attention to covid will persist to the detriment of other infections?

R. I am more optimistic. It is very important to be able to face a new pandemic without neglecting pre-existing conditions. That is the important lesson. As a society, we have to be able to tackle several problems at once.

P. Is a vaccine against tuberculosis the solution or is it more realistic to get better drugs?

R. Pharmaceuticals are more realistic in the short term, but in the long term we hope to have a safe and effective vaccine for tuberculosis. I’ll have a party the day we have one.

P. Is the eradication of tuberculosis feasible in 2050 as requested by the WHO?

R. With the delay that has occurred, we will need more time. Unless we are given a moment of eureka and we achieve something new that allows us to put our foot on the accelerator to regain lost ground. That land must be recovered immediately. The longer we delay, the less likely it is that tuberculosis elimination will be achieved by 2050.