Kenneth Wannberg, arranger for John Williams, on ‘Star Wars’ and ‘Indiana Jones’ has died

The American musician has died Kenneth Wannbergone of the best known Hollywood arrangers, a close collaborator of the legendary composer John Williams for dozens of blockbuster films. She was 91 years old. The news of his disappearance was published by Variety.

Wannberg was known as Williams ‘music editor, working closely on at least 50 films, most notably directors’ work. Steven Spielberg, George Lucas And Chris Columbus. She assisted Williams throughout the composition process, from providing detailed descriptions of the sequences to be written to more technical aspects such as cutting or editing the music during the latter stages of post-production. Wannberg scored the first six films in the sci-fi saga of Star Wars-Star Warsthe first three films in the series of Indiana Jones and other Williams scores such as Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Jurassic Park, Schindler’s List And Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

During his 50-year film career, Wannberg worked with many other composers including Bernard Herrmann (Journey to the Center of the Earth), Jerry Goldsmith (The stain of death), Michael Convertino (Santa Clause), Georges Delerue (Beaches), Alex North (The honor of the Prizzi), Marvin Hamlisch (That homemade orange garden), Frank DeVol (Slowly sweet Carlotta), John Morris (The Last Madness of Mel Brooks), Lionel Newman (Fists, pupae and nuggets) and Robert Folk (School of heroes). He was the author of about thirty of thirty soundtracks: among his films The private eye, Tribute – Evening of honor, Raiders of the Golden Vein, A Lion’s Weekend, Of Unknown Origin, That Day in Rio, Philadelphia Experiment.