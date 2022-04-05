Kenny, brother of Chris Rock, says that the slap “eats” him

Listen to Chris Rock talk on his show about the incident with Will Smith 2:25

(CNN) — Chris Rock’s brother would like to see Will Smith take away his Oscar for best actor.

In an interview with the newspaper Los Angeles TimesKenny Rock opened up about his feelings about Will Smith slapping his brother at the Academy Awards.

“It eats at me to see that over and over again, because you’ve seen one of your loved ones being attacked. And there’s nothing you can do about it,” Kenny Rock told the newspaper. “Every time I watch the videos, it’s like a reenactment that keeps replaying over and over in my head.”

“My brother was not a threat to him and you just had no respect for him at the time,” he added. “You just put him down in front of millions of people watching the ceremony.”

Producer Reveals Police Were Ready To Arrest Will Smith 1:45

Smith hit out at Chris Rock after the comedian joked about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith’s, shaved head.

Pinkett Smith suffers from hair loss due to alopecia.

Kenny Rock said his brother was unaware of her medical condition. And in that vein, he mentioned to the newspaper that he would like the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to withdraw the Oscar for best actor that Smith won that night for his performance in “King Richard.”

Days after the incident, the Academy announced that it had “initiated disciplinary proceedings” against Smith.

What does Will Smith’s resignation from the Academy imply? 5:19

Smith then resigned from the Academy.

David Rubin, president of the Academy, said in a statement that the group “will continue to move forward with our disciplinary proceedings against Mr. Smith for violations of the Academy’s Standards of Conduct, prior to our next scheduled board meeting on May 18.” of April”.

Another of Rock’s brothers, comedian Tony Rock, also spoke out in support of his brother.

Chris Rock said during one of his appearances after the incident that he was still “processing” what had happened. And also that he planned to talk about it at a later date.

Chloe Melas and Brian Stelter, both of CNN, contributed to this report.