Kentucky Derby 2022: Rich Strike wins the Kentucky Derby in a historic upset and despite not even being entered on Friday

Rich Strike just did a feat of film in the 2022 edition of the kentucky derby. It was the return of the public to Churchill Downs after two years of pandemic and saw the biggest upset since 1913 and second biggest of all time, from a horse that wasn’t even entered on Friday, but that the withdrawal from Ethereal Road opened the door to the Race of the Roses. Not only was he not among the favorites: he was the least likely to win. It seemed that the forecast was going to come true as he entered the final stretch in the middle of the traffic, behind the leaders and favorites, but the Venezuelan Sonny Len found a rail attached to the rail and remont to write a story that will be talked about forever in horse racing.

The favorite Epicenter I finished second Zandon was third.

With only one victory in seven races in his history, Rich Strike had an odds of 80-1 pre-race, is the second biggest surprise of all time, only after the Donerail triumph in 1913, when his chances were at 91-1.

coming out of number 21, Rich Strike came last into the first corner of a race that had a very fast pace at the start, with 45.36 seconds in the first half mile.

The group was very compact until entering the final stretch. Epicenter, the betting favorite, came in with the lead, with Zandon in hot pursuit, but Rich Strike appeared, coming in with at least five horses ahead of him, you pass them on the left to take the Kentucky Derby, in the first triumph of the Venezuelan Len and his trainer, Eric Reed, who said that they were 30 seconds after not being able to register the horse after the removal of Ethernal Road.

Sport: where reality is stranger than fiction and at Churchill Downs a movie script was written.