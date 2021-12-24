Kentucky, the rescue of two children shortly after the destruction of their home by the tornado

The mystery

An 1875 almanac, a cloth bag and a silver coin: this is the main content of a time capsule found during the removal of the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Virginia, after the protests of the Black Lives Matter movement. In the images, Governor Ralph Northam witnesses the opening of the container, the size of a shoe box, believed to date back to 1887. As intriguing as the water-damaged objects were, they are not what many expected to see after the five hours of work it took the technicians to patiently open the lead box encrusted with mortar. A newspaper article from 1887, the year a time capsule was incorporated into the statue’s pedestal, suggested that the capsule might contain Civil War memorabilia and a “photo of Lincoln lying in his coffin.” Additionally, Virginia Library documents indicated that 37 Richmond residents, organizations and businesses had contributed approximately 60 items to the capsule, many of which are believed to be Confederate related. Finally, it was hypothesized that that time capsule was a copper box larger than the lead box extracted from the pedestal last week, so it is now believed that there is a second time capsule not yet found. The research continues.