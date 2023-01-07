Kenya alerted his countrymen after the recapture of Ovidio Guzmán: “Do not leave your homes”

The Sinaloan influencer and singer sympathized with her countrymen for everything they are experiencing after the arrest of “Mouse”. (Photo Instagram: @keniaos)

It was during the early hours of Thursday, January 5, when the Secretary of Defense [Sedena] confirmed the arrest of Ovid The mouse Guzman, for his alleged link to organized crime and drug trafficking. As it happened in September 2019the capture of the son of Joaquín Guzmán Loera unleashed an armed confrontation in Culiacán that after 24 hours already claimed the lives of seven soldiersMeanwhile, the Sinaloans are sheltered in their homes.

The day that Eduin Caz from Grupo Firme sang the narcocorrido “El Ratón” in honor of Ovidio Guzmán Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán’s son was recaptured by the Defense Secretariat, reliving the most controversial moments that celebrities have had with him or his family

Even though the alleged culprit is already in Mexico City under the protection of the corresponding authorities, the effects continue. For this reason, many people have turned to their social networks to stay in touch with their loved ones who are in the red light, others have shown what the streets of Culiacán look likewhile some personalities have lamented the armed confrontation.

Ovidio Guzmán was captured with an orange vest by members of Interpol (Photo: Twitter/@c4jimenez)

Such was the case of Kenia Os, a Mexican influencer who in recent years has gained popularity on social networks for her foray into the music industry. The singer turned to her account Twitter to send a message to all his countrymen who are submerged in fear, anguish and confusion inside their homes. And it is that she He was born in Sinaloa, but in Mazatlánso he understands all that drug trafficking unleashes.

My people from Sinaloa please do not leave your homes, protect yourselves and keep up with the news.

Two men on a motorcycle drive past a burning truck in the streets of Culiacán, in the state of Sinaloa, on January 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Martín Urista)

The content creator asked that everyone be aware of any official information that is disseminated on the social networks of the Mexican government or the media. Likewise, she ruled in favor of staying at home until the conditions to leave are appropriate. It is worth mentioning thator revealed if they are in Sinaloa or is in another place, which set off alarms among his followers.

Gift for Biden?: How Mexican politicians reacted after the recapture of Ovidio Guzmán The son of “El Chapo” was arrested again in Culiacán, one of the strongholds of the Sinaloa Cartel, which led to drug blockades, shootings and burning vehicles

However, the majority took advantage of the comments section to share their opinion on the arrest of Ovidio Guzmán and those who are in Culiacán expressed their feelings more than 24 hours after the armed confrontation began.

On October 17, 2019, a video fragment provided by the Mexican government shows Ovidio Guzmán López at the moment of his arrest, in Culiacán, Mexico. Mexican security forces were forced to release the son of Sinaloa cartel leader Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán that day after a shootout in the western city of Culiacán. (CEPROPIE via AP File)

“I have a lot of anxiety, Kenya”. “We are fine @keniaos, but here In Mochis they still closed everything and they took to the streets. That was close to my work #Culiacanazo2″. “Drug trafficking in Sinaloa is at its best, it is already a state of Narcos.” “I no longer want to be from Sinaloa.” “I am very afraid. In Culiacán it is very strong and they are going to cut off the power at 3:00 pm and at 5:00 pm. As they are going to get into the houses ”, were some comments.

The operation to capture the alleged drug trafficker took all Sinaloans and those who were in the state at the time of the events by surprise. Among the latter are two Mexican personalities who, since the early morning of Thursday, January 5, have experienced the chaos that broke out.

Edwin Caz positioned itself among the main trends in social networks not only because many remembered when sang the narcocorrido dedicated to Mouse, also because he was apparently in Culiacán during the detention. And it is that according to his posts on his Instagram, it is known that he was in said municipality one day before the operation with his family.

Javier Lozano, Vicente Fox, Marko Cortés and Felipe Calderón reacted to the capture of Ovidio Guzmán Some Mexican political figures made their point of view known regarding the situation that broke out in Sinaloa due to the arrest of “El Ratón”

In the images he shared, he can be seen very happy sharing breakfast with his loved ones and he announced that he was not only at his grandfather’s house, but that he had already been there for several days.

Pedrito Sola was another Mexican personality who was unfortunately in Sinaloa, as he shared it on his Twitter account: “This is Mazatlán. There is not a soul on the street and everything closed.

Information in progress…

