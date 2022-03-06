Kenyan Bernard Ngeno triumphs in the San Blas half marathon

the kenyan Bernard Ngeno honored his candidacy as the favorite in the Coamo Half Marathon and won the event this Sunday morning, which marked the 60th anniversary of this race.

Alexander Torresfrom Orocovisdrew applause at the San Blas finish line by running a good race that gave him fifth place among international runners and first among Puerto Ricans.

Meanwhile, the Trujillo Beverly Ramos and former champion here was this Sunday the first Puerto Rican and fourth in the general arrival of the women’s branch.

The 60th edition of the San Blas had the participation of 1,315 runners.

Ngeno reached the finish line of the half marathon with a time of 1:03:39. He started this Sunday’s start at 7:00 am as one of the two favorites, the other being Isaac Kipsang, who finished second, in fact.

Ngeno, 26, went down the El Ajoguillo slope at full speed and was left alone in the race at kilometer 17. He began to climb the famous hill that defined the race with Kipsang in contact and took him 150 meters away when they went down it towards the finish line in the urban area of ​​Coamo.

“I took advantage of the fact that nobody responded on the slope and I left,” said Ngeno. “It is a hard route, with many slopes. But 1:03 to start the season is very good.”

Kipsang finished behind with a time of 1 hour and 4.00 minutes.

The Africans formed the leading pack from the first meters of the race, which started in a temperature of 71 degrees. In that group of about 10 runners was Torres, who arrived in Coamo as the best Puerto Rican in the race on and off the island in recent months.

Ngeno, Kipsang and James Ngandu They broke the leading peloton from kilometer 12. The peloton passed the 10 kilometers in 20.32 minutes. Ngandu stayed behind before beginning the ascent to Ajoguillo.

Orocoveño Alexander Torres crosses the finish line as the first Puerto Rican in the men’s branch of the San Blas half marathon. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)

The Orocoveño was in the peloton or in contact with it until the middle of the race. He advanced from sixth place to fourth place. He was in that position when he went to the Ajoguillo descent, but he was overtaken by Fabiano Sulle and arrived fifth at the finish line with a time of 1:05.21.

It was a good race that was recognized by the public standing at the finish line.

“They ran fast the first part. In the Ajoguillo I got to hit 40 meters. I finally felt it and they came off. It was my first experience in Coamo and it was a tremendous mark,” said Torres, 31.

Trujillo’s Beverly Ramos crosses the finish line as the first Puerto Rican among the women who participated in the San Blas. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)

the coameño Arnaldo Martinez He finished in the top 10 with a time of 1:10.25. He finished tenth.

The winning female was the Ethiopian Gete Alemayehu with 1:13.36. She was distantly followed by Karen Maiyo with 1:16.50.

Ramos finished with 1:20.20. Paola Ramos followed closely behind with 1:20.46. Both Puerto Ricans finished in the top five in a women’s field in which five international runners signed up long-term.