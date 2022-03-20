Kerem Bürsin, excited after meeting Antonio Banderas, one of his idols

Kerem Bürsin is in Spain, and his Spanish fans are delighted with it. His visit to the Malaga Film Festival has been intense and has left him with unforgettable memories. The actor, who became one of the festival’s great claims, is taking the opportunity to meet colleagues and make numerous plans in pure “Spanish style”.

the protagonist of love is in the air He went to the Teatro del Soho to see the show of one of his great idols, none other than Antonio Banderas. Both were photographed on stage, and Banderas thanked the handsome actor for visiting the musical Company. “Yesterday he came to see Company Kerem Bürsin, the Turkish actor who triumphs with the series Love is in the air. He enjoyed the work and we enjoyed his presence”, said the Andalusian interpreter.





“I don’t know where to start or how to do it, but THE ILLUSION IS REAL! Meeting one of my idols, with whom I grew up as a child and as an actor, is one of those gifts that life gives you in which you only You look at the sky, you smile and you say thank you! Antonio, being able to see you perform live is something I will never forget and will always cherish and thank you for being so generous, inspiring and with such a good heart. Until next time”, said the Turkish actor. For Kerem it has been an unforgettable experience, since Antonio is one of his great references.

The actor was already a few months ago in Spain, but far from the peninsula, since on that occasion he visited the Canary Islands. Apparently these two visits have been enough for the actor who plays Serkan Bolat to fall in love with our country. “I’m a big fan of Almodóvar, I grew up with Banderas… The movies that come out of Spain and the TV shows are absolutely amazing and I love watching them,” he explains.





In fact, the actor does not rule out living here in the future, and is open to all projects that may arise in Spanish territory. At the moment, he is already part of the Spanish market, since he has been linked to a national agency.

It was in 2013 when he rose to fame thanks to the leading role in Günesi Beklerken. The actor tried his luck in the Turkish market after spending a season in the United States, where he was a chauffeur for the well-known actress Margot Robbie. Despite the fact that the series marked a before and after in his life, Kerem was about to leave, since it was difficult for him to speak Turkish fluently, his language was English. Finally, he managed it and now he is a benchmark in the country, and also in the whole world.

