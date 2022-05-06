Kerem Bürsin, how much did he earn when he worked as a chauffeur for Margot Robbie and other Hollywood stars | Turkish soap operas | nnda nnlt | FAME

Kerem Bursin is one of the most sought-after leading men in Turkey and is remembered for starring the soap opera “Love Is in the Air”, in addition to several films. However, the Ottoman artist had to start from scratch and do different jobs, one of them was being a driver of margot robbie and various movie stars. What many wonder is: how much did they pay him to do that?

At the age of 12, when he was still a teenager, Kerem Bursin together with his family decided to migrate to the USA without imagining that over time he would become a celebrity in the world of acting.

the turkish hunk From a very young age he was attracted to acting and for his efforts he was chosen best theater actor in a high school competition at the USA. But Kerem Bursin He would not be happy and would look for jobs that would help him in his economy to continue his acting studies.

Kerem Bürsin is very famous for having starred in the soap opera “Love Is in the Air” (Photo: Kerem Bürsin/Instagram)

Some occasional jobs he did were as a club doorman, as well as a waiter or cleaner in the gym and as a sports coach, according to what he said in an interview with the TV channel. Ibrahim Selim YouTube.

But one of the jobs he remembers the most is when he was a driver for various Hollywood stars, including Margot Robbie.

Kerem Bürsin during the interview on Ibrahim Selim’s YouTube channel. (Photo: Kerem Bursin/Instagram)

HOW MUCH DID KEREM BÜRSIN EARN WHEN HE WORKED AS A CHAUFFEUR FOR MARGOT ROBBIE AND OTHER ACTORS

Kerem Bursin maintained -according to Sensacine- that the Australian actress margot robbie She was just beginning to be known at that time and then she would be a celebrity.

It was in that interview with the channel Ibrahim Selim YouTube where he would reveal how much he earned for being a driver of the different stars of Hollywood.

“I took actors in a company for €75 (euros) a day. He took foreign actors to the places they wanted to go. They told me that Margot Robbie would come, I don’t know if she was famous at the time. She was going to a casting”, he indicated.

In this interview Kerem Bürsin revealed some little-known facts about him (Photo: Kerem Bürsin/Instagram)

He also commented that it was driver from margot robbie for two weeks and over time she would become a Hollywood celebrity.

KEREM BÜRSIN LEFT HIS NATIVE TURKEY AS A CHILD

Kerem Bursin He has also revealed that during his childhood he had to leave his native Turkey and travel through several countries with his family. This is because his father worked in an oil industry.

“I spent my childhood abroad. We were always building a new life. The advantage is that no matter where you are in the world. And the human pattern is the same”, he sentenced.

Over time Kerem Bursin He became a leading man in Turkish soap operas and his fame and popularity increased internationally.

