Kerem Bursin protagonist of the HeForShe campaign

The HeForShe campaign, initiated by UN Women (the United Nations Unit for Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment) continues to expand and work to include the Turkey.

Based on the idea that gender equality is an issue that affects all people socially, economically and politically, the campaign tends to involve men and boys in a movement that was initially conceived as a women’s struggle for women. .

As part of this campaign, men of all ages are called to take a leading role in defending gender equality and women’s rights. The campaign aims to raise awareness by highlighting an important message: gender equality is an issue that concerns not only women but the whole of society.

In a society where gender equality is guaranteed, both women and men will gain in the social, political and economic fields.

In order for this campaign to be implemented in Turkey and attract attention, a public advertising video with many successful artists from Turkey has been prepared. Many artists, such as Kerem Bürsin, ask men (and women) of all ages in Turkey to be sensitive to gender equality.

HISTORY –

On 20 September 2014, a special event for the launch of the HeForShe campaign was held at theUnited Nations office in New York. The UN Women’s Ambassador Emma Watson gives a speech about her path to feminism and invites men to participate and promote the fight against gender equality. This talk has been circulating via the internet all over the world. At the event, UN Women calls for the mobilization of 100,000 men for the campaign, a goal achieved in just 3 days.

Matt Damon, Tom Hiddleston, António Guterres and the former US president Barack Obama these are just some of the prominent male personalities who took part in the initiative. And also Kerem Bursin joined them by putting his face to us in the campaign video HeForHer.