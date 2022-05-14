Kerem Bürsin: the most tender childhood photo of the Love Is in the Air actor | Turkish soap operas | FAME

Kerem Bursin rose to international fame, thanks to his leading role in the Turkish soap opera “Love Is in the Air”, where he met and fell in love with actress Hande Erçel. Their relationship made him more popular – they were the couple of the moment – and now his followers are aware of everything the actor does and publishes to make it go viral, as happened with a tender image of his childhood.

“Love Is in the Air”, Sen Çal Kapımı in his original hatred, allowed Kerem Bursin be recognized beyond Turkey. His fame increased to levels never imagined and opened thousands of doors for him, which had previously been closed to them when he sought to make a name for himself in the United States. Now everything he does is news.

One source of information is your Instagram account. The Ottoman actor has more than 10 million followers who are always dependent on what he does and, in addition, tag him in countless images. These days an unpublished photo of the actor as a child has attracted attention, since he is characterized by being reserved with his personal issues. Here we tell you.

Kerem Bürsin is one of the fashionable Turkish leading men (Photo: Kerem Bürsin)

WHY DID KEREM BÜRSIN UPLOAD A PHOTO WHEN HE WAS A CHILD?

Kerem Bürsin, the remembered protagonist of “Sen Çal Kapımı”, who is now getting ready to star in a Disney production, decided to stop his busy schedule, which includes advertising brands, to publish a tender photo, which drove his followers crazy and Within minutes it went viral.

On the occasion of Mother’s Day, which was celebrated on Sunday, May 8 in Turkey, the Turkish actor uploaded a photo of his childhood, in which he appears in the arms of his mother Cigdem Bürsin. In the image, the actor is seen as three or four years old, with a tender smile, which already conquered the cameras. She kisses and hugs him, while he smiles with his tousled golden curls.

Kerem Bürsin, in the publication, He thanked his mother for everything she has given him in life. “I love you! Happy Mother’s Day, my dear mom! And seriously, thank you, thank you, thank you for everything!”wrote.

The congratulations for the gesture and the greetings to his mother were immediate. The publication has about 700 thousand hearts, as it is striking that the actor shares personal things, because he is reserved. What he has made clear on other occasions is that his family is important, the basis of everything. “My family is my support, they don’t care about my fame”he once said during an interview with Divinity.

WHO IS KEREM BÜRSIN’S MOTHER?

The actor’s mother is called Cigdem Bürsin and is dedicated to helping others in different charitable causes. “I am proud of her. Being able to help others and make their lives easier is one of the most important values. She also instilled it in us ”told the actor in an interview with Roportaj Gazetesi in 2015. It was important for Cigdem that his children knew lives harder than his. “He took us to Kosovo during the war so that we would realize that life is not only the life we ​​live”.

WHY DID KEREM BÜRSIN ALMOST CHANGE HIS NAME TO DEDICATE TO ACTING?

Although he is now a world famous celebrity, in the past his life was totally different. When she was only 12 years old, her father’s job caused her entire family to move to the United States.

It was there that Bürsin tried his luck at different jobs, in fact, he became Margot Robbie’s chauffeur for a while. In the United States he lived for a long time with her family and there was a time when he had a hard time. MORE DETAILS HERE.