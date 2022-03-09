Kerem Bürsin, why he almost changed his name to dedicate himself to acting | Love Is in the Air | Turkish soap operas nnda nnlt | FAME

Kerem Bursin he is one of the most successful Turkish actors of the moment and his life is in the public interest. Since he rose to fame with “Love Is in the Air”, a series in which he met his ex-partner Hande Erçel, his name has been a strong name inside and outside Turkey. Not only is he one of the most sought-after performers in the industry, he is also one of the most desired leading men.

MORE INFORMATION: The love photos that Hande Erçel and Kerem Bürsin have not deleted

Although he is now a world famous celebrity, in the past his life was totally different. When she was only 12 years old, her father’s job caused her entire family to move to the United States. It was there that Bürsin tried his luck at different jobs, in fact, he became Margot Robbie’s chauffeur for a while.

In the United States he lived for a long time with his family and there was a time when he had a hard time. In one of her last public appearances, Kerem Bürsin confessed that he suffered from depression and thought about changing his name. Why? Here we tell you.

MORE INFORMATION: Why Kerem Bürsin suffered from depression when he lived in the United States

Actor Kerem Bürsin: rose to fame after starring in “Love is in the air” (Photo: Kerem Bürsin / Instagram)

WHY DID KEREM BÜRSIN ALMOST CHANGE HIS NAME TO DEDICATE TO ACTING?

Kerem Bürsin moved to the United States with his family at the age of 12 and had to work in different things to fulfill his dreams of being an actor, getting some small roles, but nothing compared to the fame he has achieved in Turkey.

The protagonist of “Love Is in the Air” spoke about his childhood in the United States for the book Your Story, by journalist Ömür Sabuncuoğlu, whose proceeds will be donated to the education of girls in developing countries.

According to Kerem Bürsin, in the United States he suffered from depression for an unexpected reason: his name. People’s inability to understand his name made him feel left out on several occasions.

The actor explained in the book that they always asked him where his first and last name came from, and that this made him feel different from others. So much so that when he finally found out that his vocation was to be an actor, he considered the idea of ​​changing his name.

During Bürsin’s adolescence, in 2001, the attacks on the Twin Towers in New York occurred and, as a reaction to the terrorist attack perpetrated by Al Qaeda, Arabs and Muslims were discriminated against and threatened in the United States. The actor also suffered for this reason.

Luckily for Kerem, this bad time was left behind when his father explained to him the origin of his name. He is inspired by the poem ‘Be like Kerem’, by Nazim Hikmet, and realized that he was unique and understood that he could come in handy for his work abroad.

And time confirmed that he made a good decision by keeping his original name, with which he is recognized throughout the world. Kerem Bürsin is a true star and does not stop adding successes to his rising career.