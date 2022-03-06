Kerem Bürsin: why he suffered from depression when he lived in the United States | FAME

Kerem Bursinone of the internationally famous Turkish leading men, known for his work in “Love Is in the Air”, has not had an easy life. The actor said that when lived in the United States He suffered from depression and explained what caused it. Here the details.

MORE INFORMATION: When Kerem Bürsin worked as a chauffeur for Margot Robbie

The “Sen Çal Kapımı” actor moved to the United States at the age of 12 and had to work far away to fulfill his dreams of being an actor, landing a few small roles, but nothing compared to the fame he has achieved in Turkey.

After living 14 years in the United States, he returned to his country, where he made his screen debut with “Güneşi Beklerken”, playing Kerem Sayer, until reaching world fame with the romantic comedy “Love Is in the Air. Now the actor has remembered part of his childhood in the North American country.

MORE INFORMATION: How did Kerem Bürsin react after Hande Erçel removed him from his social networks?

WHAT MADE KEREM BÜRSIN FALL INTO DEPRESSION WHEN HE WAS IN THE UNITED STATES?

Handsome actor Kerem Bürsin, known for “Love Is in the Air,” spoke about his childhood in the United States for journalist Ömür Sabuncuoğlu’s book Your Story, the proceeds of which will be donated to girls’ education.

Bürsin confessed that he had had depression and that this was caused by the inability to understand his name while living in the United States. Kerem Bürsin felt excluded by his name in those years, they always asked him where his first and last name came from.

Kerem Bürsin had some complications with his name (Photo: Medyapım / MF Yapım)

He said, however, that his opinion changed when his father explained that his name came from the poem “Be Like Kerem” by Nazım Hikmet. The handsome actor was thus reconciled to his name.

Kerem Bürsin, who says that he insisted that managers change his name when he wanted to be an actor, says that he realized that his name is unique, especially abroad…

During Bürsin’s adolescence, in 2001, the attacks on the Twin Towers in New York occurred and, as a reaction to the terrorist attack perpetrated by Al Qaeda, Arabs and Muslims were discriminated against and threatened in the United States. Many even tried to hide their roots.

Projects

Kerem Bürsin still did not accept a project after the end of the Sen Çal Kapımı series. The handsome actor is said to have made a deal with Disney Plus, but for now he prefers to act in commercials in this process.

Kerem Bürsin’s film called Eflatun, which was shot before the pandemic, has recently come to the fore. No statement was made about the release date of the film, which he shared with İrem Helvacıoğlu in the lead role.

WHY DID LIVING IN THE UNITED STATES MAKE KEREM BÜRSIN FORGET HIS TURKISH ROOTS?

During his stay in Italy, Kerem Bürsin was invited to Silvia Toffanin’s “Verissimo” program, with whom he had a long conversation. Among his most personal revelations, the actor said that there was a moment in his life when he felt that he was forgetting his origins.

According to the Turkish heartthrob, spending so much time outside of Turkey took its toll on him and, over the years, he began to forget his place of origin. He grew up as just another American, accustomed to Anglo-Saxon traditions and with English as his first language. However, he knew that he came from another country and could not hide it.

On many occasions, people asked him where his name or surname came from and the actor said that he was Turkish, although he did not feel from that country because he did not know its culture well. In fact, Kerem Bürsin only visited Turkey on vacation.

Thus he continued his life, without deepening the true identity of the country where he was born. It was only when he moved to Turkey, when he was already an adult, that he was able to get closer to his roots.

IN WHICH COUNTRIES DID KEREM BÜRSIN LIVE?

In an interview with Twitchfilm in 2010, Kerem Bürsin revealed that he lived in 10 different cities, which also helped him grow personally. “Instinctively, you assimilate these places and their cultures.

These things infect you and the experiences produce your identity”, he highlighted. And it is that the actor spent his life between Istanbul (Turkey), Edinburgh (United Kingdom), Medan (Indonesia), Jakarta (Indonesia), Ankara (Turkey), Dubai (United Arab Emirates), Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates), Sugar Land (United States), Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Boston (United States) and Los Angeles (United States).

WHO IS KEREM BÜRSIN?

Kerem Bürsin was born on June 4, 1987, in Istanbul. Today 33 years old, Bürsin moved to the United States when he was 12 years old and some time later he graduated in Communication and Marketing, although he always knew he wanted to be an actor, a profession to which he dedicated himself completely when the time came.

In the United States, he appeared in some productions, but he only achieved recognition when he returned to Turkey and joined the world of soap operas. What was her first show? “Güneşi Beklerken”, in 2013, where he played Kerem Sayer. Since then he has not stopped until he became the most fashionable actor in his homeland.