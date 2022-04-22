Kerem Bürsin, why was he related to Stephanie Cayo | Maxi Iglesias | Turkish soap operas | FAME

Since Kerem Bürsin and Hande Erçel They ended their relationshipthe Turkish actor has been linked to a number of famous women, it had even been speculated that got back with his ex. The truth is that the gallant is enjoying his bachelorhoodoh now last we saw him spend a moment with his new friend, Antonio Banderas. However, Bürsin being linked with beautiful actresses, including the Peruvian Stephanie Cayo.

The actress Stephanie Cayo He had a relationship for several months with the Spanish actor Maxi Iglesias, with whom he began his courtship shortly after separating. Cayo and Iglesias starred in the Netflix movie “Until we meet again”. However, they decided to go their separate ways and there began the rumors of a possible rapprochement with Kerem Bursin. But why were they related?

The rumors were born as a result of the end of the relationship of Stephanie Cayo with Maxi Iglesias. The Spanish press approached the Peruvian interpreter after the speculations that were made public that she and the Turkish actor could have something more than a friendship. What did she say to herself about it?

Several international media linked Stephanie Cayo with the Turkish heartthrob Kerem Bürsin (Photo: @unlunar / @thebursin)

WHY WAS KEREM BÜRSIN LINKED TO STEPHANIE CAYO?

Stephanie Cayo has been sincere and has spoken openly about her ex-partners, but what she has not wanted to confirm has been about her beginning a relationship with Kerem Bürsin, and she has limited herself to commenting that this was a private matter and that for now he prefers to leave it there.

However, the interpreter was questioned on the subject again and this time she gave more clues about it. Publicly, Cayo has revealed that he has met the Turkish actor, and assured that he is “a great guy”.

“I still don’t know him very well. Then let’s just say I haven’t gotten to know him very well yet.”explained the Peruvian. What it has confirmed is that it is “very handsome”.

For its part, Kerem Bursin He has not commented on the rumours. And, on the contrary, she has dedicated herself to enjoying her time alone, looking at future projects. For this reason, she has traveled to Spain in recent weeks, where, in addition to strengthening her relationship with friendship with Antonio Banderasit seems that a production whose plot takes place between Spain and Turkey will soon begin.

Kerem Bürsin has not commented on the rumours. And, on the contrary, he has dedicated himself to enjoying his time alone (Photo: Instagram / Kerem Bürsin)

WHAT I MISS MOST KEREM BÜRSIN FROM “LOVE IS IN THE AIR”

Kerem Bürsin was present at the 25th edition of the Malaga Film Festival where he was asked about his upcoming projects, the boom in Turkish series in Spain and what his participation in “Love Is in the Air” meant to him.

Kerem Bürsin was present at the 25th edition of the Malaga Film Festival where he was asked about his upcoming projects, the boom in Turkish series in Spain and what his participation in "Love Is in the Air" meant to him.

And it is that the success of the romantic comedy, where he shared leading roles with his ex-girlfriend Hande Erçel, left his mark on the small screen internationally and allowed Kerem Bürsin to launch his career to stardom and establish himself as one of the most sought-after Turkish leading men of the moment. It was there that he revealed what he misses most about "Love Is in the Air."