Kershaw makes history by beating Sutton
LOS ANGELES — After striking out Spencer Torkelson in the fourth inning Saturday night against the Tigers, Clayton Kershaw walked around the mound for a few seconds before tipping his cap to the sold-out crowd at Dodger Stadium.
Kershaw’s teammates cheered around him. Catcher Austin Barnes made sure to save the ball. The right field scoreboard illustrated why the future Hall of Famer was receiving such a loud ovation.
With his 2,697th career strikeout, Kershaw surpassed Hall of Famer Don Sutton as the player with the most strikeouts in Dodgers franchise history. Sutton held the record since the 1979 season, when he passed Don Drysdale, who is now third on the all-time strikeout list.
Kershaw entered Saturday’s game needing just four strikeouts to get past Sutton. He immediately took care of the first, striking out Robbie Grossman to start the game. In the third, Kershaw tied Sutton after striking out Dustin Garneau with his signature curveball. The public gave him the first of the many ovations of the night.
Although Kershaw had a chance to set the record in his last outing at Petco Park, it seemed fitting that the left-hander would pull off the feat at Dodger Stadium, the only ballpark he has called home during his illustrious career.
Dodgers coach Dave Roberts, when asked if accomplishments like this mean more at home, said, “They do. They’re special everywhere, but I think for a fan base that has followed him his entire career, reaching finally this milestone at home, getting that ovation and that moment, sharing it with the home fans certainly makes it all the sweeter.”
Kershaw’s journey to Sutton’s record began on May 25, 2008, when he struck out the first batter he faced in Skip Schumaker. He then struck out seven Cardinals batters in his major league debut. Since then, Kershaw has recorded 66 10-strikeout games, including a 13-strikeout performance against the Twins earlier this year. He has also won three Cy Young Awards and a National League MVP. He is one of the best pitchers in Major League history, and one of the best to ever wear a Dodgers uniform.
“Nobody can argue that he’s not one of the best of our generation,” Roberts said.