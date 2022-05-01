Kershaw makes history by beating Sutton

Kershaw’s journey to Sutton’s record began on May 25, 2008, when he struck out the first batter he faced in Skip Schumaker. He then struck out seven Cardinals batters in his major league debut. Since then, Kershaw has recorded 66 10-strikeout games, including a 13-strikeout performance against the Twins earlier this year. He has also won three Cy Young Awards and a National League MVP. He is one of the best pitchers in Major League history, and one of the best to ever wear a Dodgers uniform.