Kervin Arriaga and Bayron Méndez put José Mariano Pineda in his place for hitting against Platense

Kervin Arriaga and Bayron Méndez, two former Platense soccer players, came out in defense of Tiburón after the controversial statements of José Mariano PinedaReal Sociedad goalkeeper, stoking against the Buenos Aires club when talking about the fight for relegation.

The goalkeeper of the Tocoeños spoke after the victory they achieved (4-1) against Vida at the Francisco Martínez Durón stadium at the end of matchday 15 of the Clausura 2022 Tournament, taking a difference of 8 points from Platense in the accumulated table of the Honduran National League.

“The descended who looks elsewhere? That’s right, let them look for it elsewhere, let those from Platense stop asking for points that they have not earned at the table, let them press the watch… because they are going to go down, “said Pineda at the end of the meeting on Radio Central Tocoa Sports.

THEY ANSWER YOU WITH EVERYTHING