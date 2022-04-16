Kervin Arriaga and Bayron Méndez put José Mariano Pineda in his place for hitting against Platense
Puerto Cortes, Honduras.
Kervin Arriaga and Bayron Méndez, two former Platense soccer players, came out in defense of Tiburón after the controversial statements of José Mariano PinedaReal Sociedad goalkeeper, stoking against the Buenos Aires club when talking about the fight for relegation.
The goalkeeper of the Tocoeños spoke after the victory they achieved (4-1) against Vida at the Francisco Martínez Durón stadium at the end of matchday 15 of the Clausura 2022 Tournament, taking a difference of 8 points from Platense in the accumulated table of the Honduran National League.
“The descended who looks elsewhere? That’s right, let them look for it elsewhere, let those from Platense stop asking for points that they have not earned at the table, let them press the watch… because they are going to go down, “said Pineda at the end of the meeting on Radio Central Tocoa Sports.
THEY ANSWER YOU WITH EVERYTHING
Those words of José Mariano Pineda, who wore the Platense shirt in three stages, have not gone down well with the Escualo team or with players who have defended those colors.
Kervin Arriaga and Bayron Méndez, who were Pineda’s teammates in Platense, answered him and reminded him of his time at Tiburón.
“I am not one to do this, but the truth is that it makes me sad and laugh to see how a player speaks ill of an institution that gave him the opportunity to play again when he was already forgotten. Or have you already forgotten? ”, The now MLS Minnesota United midfielder wrote on his Instagram story, a publication that he later deleted.
While Méndez used his Twitter account to attack the goalkeeper of the oil tankers. “Mariano Pineda speaking of Platense like this… when they gave him the opportunity and the most he has achieved is to descend with four teams and play a semifinal that we put him to play, what a short memory this clown has,” Bayron shot.
Platense is in last place in the general table that marks the descent with 25 points, 8 behind Real Sociedad, but the resolution of the Appeals Commission on Victoria’s pending lawsuit, requesting the reduction of points for the Tocoeños and Honduras Progreso for not complying, as the law says, with the registration payment for participating in the tournament.