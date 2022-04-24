Kervin Arriaga debuts as a scorer in the MLS and victory for Minnesota United

Honduran midfielder Kervin Arriaga scored his first goal in Major League Soccer (MLS) this Saturday with the Minnesota United jersey in the victory (3-0) at home against Chicago Fire, in the eighth round of the North American league.

Minnesota started winning at Allianz Field with the goal of Argentina’s Emanuel Reynoso, who scored with a left-footed shot from the center of the area after an assist from Bongokuhle Hlongwane, in the 72nd minute.

Chicago Fire was left with one less due to the expulsion of fellow Argentine Federico Navarro for a double yellow card and that disadvantage of the rival was taken advantage of by ‘The Loons’.