Kervin Arriaga debuts as a scorer in the MLS and victory for Minnesota United

Minnesota, United States.

Honduran midfielder Kervin Arriaga scored his first goal in Major League Soccer (MLS) this Saturday with the Minnesota United jersey in the victory (3-0) at home against Chicago Fire, in the eighth round of the North American league.

Minnesota started winning at Allianz Field with the goal of Argentina’s Emanuel Reynoso, who scored with a left-footed shot from the center of the area after an assist from Bongokuhle Hlongwane, in the 72nd minute.

Chicago Fire was left with one less due to the expulsion of fellow Argentine Federico Navarro for a double yellow card and that disadvantage of the rival was taken advantage of by ‘The Loons’.

Kervin Arriaga celebrating his first goal for Minnesota United.

In minute 84, Emanuel Reynoso took a corner and Kervin Arriaga appeared in the small area to score with a header, making his debut as a scorer in the MLS.

Arriaga ran to the sideline where his team’s substitutes were warming up to celebrate the goal with his compatriot Joseph Rosales, who entered the field in the 85th minute, replacing Reynoso.

Minnesota United’s victory was closed in the 88th minute by Finn Robin Lod after another assist from Hlongwane.

Minnesota United moved into fourth place in the Western Conference standings with 14 points, their fourth game win.

Kervin Arriaga celebrates with his teammates the victory at the end of the game.

